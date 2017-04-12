GreenRoad Listed as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for Transportation Mobility Technology

Meet with Executives from the Driver Safety and Behavior Technology Leader at Key Events Throughout Q2

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - GreenRoad, the industry leader in driver safety and behavior technology, today announced its inclusion in the February 2017 Gartner "Market Guide for Transportation Mobility Technology" report. The market guide lists and provides information about leaders in transportation mobility technology and highlights that "Supply chain leaders in transportation should use this research to identify how mobile will benefit their organizations." Its ultimate conclusion is that "The time is now to invest in these solutions, as advantages that can be gained will drive your fleet's efficiencies and increase customer service."

GreenRoad's CEO and CMO, Zeev Braude and David Rodriguez respectively, are on the road throughout Q2 2017 providing the latest information to smart city leaders and transportation mobility companies on driver safety and behavioral technology. The duo is focusing on how to implement the best solutions and maximizing results, while supporting the most profitable, safe and environmentally sound approaches to mobility. Those interested in meeting with GreenRoad may request an invite to the events listed below.

The Gartner report, listing GreenRoad and other companies in what the market guide report refers to as 'Transportation Mobility Technology', focuses on solutions that can be used globally, as well as different regional and local solutions. Defining the size of the market, the guide reads, "Revenue in the global commercial fleet telematics market will increase to $55 billion by 2021, almost twice the current market revenue. The market is growing at an aggregated growth rate of 18% per year between 2016 and 2021...Mobile technology is a top business priority for companies, according to a recent Gartner survey of executive and functional leaders within the supply chain organization." Additionally, "Transportation leaders are increasingly looking to use mobile technology to improve customer service, cut costs, reduce and mitigate risks, and boost revenue."

GreenRoad is a global player in the transportation mobility technology market. Companies around the world use the GreenRoad platform to deliver contextual driver safety applications and experiences to their users. The applications are based on GreenRoad's trusted driver safety and telematics solutions and extensive library of driver behavior data. GreenRoad's technology detects a wide range of driving maneuvers in real time and provides drivers with instant feedback after a driving error. Combined with a personal safety score and unique online coaching tools, GreenRoad dramatically reduces driver errors resulting in a lower number of accidents, reduced insurance premiums, significantly improved vehicle MPG and lowered CO2 emissions. Overall, GreenRoad believes the key points of the Gartner report are promising for all stakeholders in the fleet management, smart mobility, driver safety and behavioral technology sectors. From GreenRoad's informed perspective:

As transportation leaders look to use mobile technology to improve customer service, cut costs, reduce and mitigate risks and boost revenue, GreenRoad's mobile based driver safety applications are a perfect fit to help improve overall efficiency of today's modern fleets, while substantially reducing driver related risk.





As the report echoes, better driver performance results in improvements in fuel consumption, prevention of workers' compensation claims and prevention of accidents. Ultimately this leads to lower operating costs, higher compliance, safety and accountability (CSA) scores and, possibly, lower insurance rates. For over a decade, GreenRoad's mission has been to help improve the safety of driver's worldwide. GreenRoad also demonstrates its leadership position in the driver safety space by partnering with global organizations like Smith Systems, CNA, AJ Gallagher, Marsh and The Hartford.





As modern fleet operators look to adopt portable telematics systems that require no installation and are easy to use, GreenRoad continues to develop its mobile based driver safety platform. The platform is designed to be easily deployed across disbursed fleets in various locations worldwide with a simple download to company issued mobile devices. GreenRoad's simple adoption method and comprehensive platform can be utilized to solve every day challenges fleet based organizations, big and small, face -- from simple tracking to the complexity of real-time driver safety.





As fleet based organizations look to take advantage of the multitenant SaaS based solutions to allow them to easily take advantage of the new software developments, capabilities driven by regulation or trends, GreenRoad continues to be a 100 percent SaaS based platform connecting organizations to their drivers, vehicles and data like never before, in real-time.





As automakers, non-traditional fleets including ride-share services and other shared mobility players occupy 'fleet' market share of $192 billion by 2020 according to McKinsey.





In early Q2, GreenRoad will be announcing a new smart mobility platform for real-time driver safety applications and integrations. As the company prepares for this release, executives responsible for helping companies understand and implement the best solutions are currently on the road educating and meeting with attendees across several key conferences, including:

Those interested in learning more about GreenRoad, its inclusion in the Gartner Report or meeting with executives onsite at conferences and/or in your region may contact david.rodriguez@greenroad.com.

About GreenRoad:

GreenRoad, the pioneer in driver behavior technology, is delivering the backbone for the future of vehicle safety in the new era of intelligent mobility. For over a decade, GreenRoad's connected vehicle solution has revolutionized the way commercial fleets drive by combining real-time, in-cab coaching with cloud-based contextual intelligence to make every business mile safer. GreenRoad's IoT platform enables service providers to build zero-latency safety applications for connected vehicles and cities. For more information, please visit www.greenroad.com.

