GreenRoad Partners with Smith System to Provide Technology-Backed Driver Behavior Training for Fleets

GreenRoad's in-vehicle feedback will provide real-time safety scores to supplement Smith System's hands-on coaching

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - GreenRoad, the industry leader in technology-based driver safety for enterprise fleets, today announced that the organization will partner with Smith System, the premier provider of collision avoidance driver training, to offer a comprehensive solution of both in-vehicle driver safety technology and coaching and instructor lead training. The new offering is designed to proactively help organizations worldwide reduce the risk of accidents and risky driving for their mobile-based fleets.

As the first professional driver training company in the United States, Smith System's instructors provide hands-on training to help drivers master the operation of any type of vehicle and properly react to situations on the road to avoid preventable accidents. Smith also provides e-learning and instructional DVDs and online videos, providing their programs to drivers all over the world and more than half of the current Fortune 500 fleets on the road today.

GreenRoad's award-winning solution monitors a wide range of driving maneuvers and provides instant feedback for drivers to dramatically reduce driver errors and overall risk for organizations. GreenRoad also provides a comprehensive business intelligence platform with customizable reporting and analytics to track individual driver safety scores, reduce fuel consumption and other costs, and enhance overall logistics, compliance and efficiency.

"Traffic fatalities rose 6% in 2016 to 40,200 compared to the previous year. This is an alarming increase and relates directly to risky driving behavior. GreenRoad's mobile technology application provides drivers immediate feedback on driving behavior at the same time providing critical data to fleet managers who in turn can apply the Smith System proven training tactics that change driver behavior," said Frank Powers, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Smith System.

Smith System will implement GreenRoad's in-vehicle monitoring system as part of its curriculum to support behind-the-wheel training and further improve and standardize driver coaching and feedback substantiated with data.

"GreenRoad is excited to team up with Smith System to provide technology-backed driver safety training," Chief Executive Officer for GreenRoad Zeev Braude said. "Smith System's proven instructional methodologies and years of unmatched excellence in the field of driver training combined with GreenRoad's real-time, in-vehicle feedback solution will provide a comprehensive learning experience for fleets looking to train safer drivers and reduce their risk of collision."

For more information about GreenRoad's fleet management solutions, please visit www.greenroad.com

About Smith System

Smith System was founded 65 years ago as the nation's first fleet driver safety training organization offering on-road, hands-on safety education techniques for experienced drivers. Smith System and Smith System Certified Customer Trainers deliver behind the wheel instruction to more than 250,000 fleet drivers annually. Smith is the only global on-road training organization regularly delivering content in 100 countries and 22 languages. Smith provides services to more than half of the current Fortune 500® fleets and in 2012 was the first company to integrate on-road driver training with telematics, driver scoring metrics and predictive risk analysis. In addition to its on-road training and fleet monitoring services, the company offers E-Learning translated in 15 languages and an extensive DVD library.

GreenRoad, the global leader in driver behavior technology, improves driving safety and reduces operational costs by creating predictable and standardized driving across the organization. GreenRoad's safety platform combines driving behavior and vehicle data with location-based insights to give companies a clear picture of their workforce's driving performance while providing drivers with real-time feedback for sustainable improvement. The company focuses on serving commercial and enterprise fleets, shared mobility providers and vehicle manufacturers. For more information about GreenRoad's fleet management solutions, please visit www.greenroad.com.