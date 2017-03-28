Greenstone Resources II L.P. Acquires Common Shares and Warrants of Highland Copper Company Inc.

GUERNSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Further to the press release of Highland Copper Company Inc. ("Highland") of 27 March 2017, Greenstone Resources II L.P. ("Greenstone") announces that it has acquired 80,700,000 common shares of Highland at a price per common share of C$0.10, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$8,070,000 (the "Greenstone Subscription"). The Greenstone Subscription is part of the fourth tranche of a larger private placement by Highland to raise up to C$30,000,000 (the "Private Placement").

In addition, in connection with the Greenstone Subscription, Greenstone received 40,350,000 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles Greenstone to purchase one additional common share of Highland for a period of 12 months at C$0.15 per share.

Prior to completion of the Greenstone Subscription, Greenstone held no securities of Highland. As a result of the Greenstone Subscription, Greenstone now has ownership of and control over a total of 80,700,000 common shares of Highland, representing approximately 17.6% of the outstanding common shares of Highland on a basic shares outstanding basis. Assuming exercise of the Warrants, Greenstone would have ownership of and control over approximately 24.2% on a partially diluted basis.

Greenstone acquired the securities of Highland for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions and other factors, Greenstone may from time to time acquire and/or dispose of securities of Highland or continue to hold its current position. A copy of the early warning report required to be filed with the applicable securities commission in connection with the transactions will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and can be obtained by contacting Joanna Duquemin Nicolle and Sadie Morrison at +44 1481 810 100. Greenstone's address is set out below.