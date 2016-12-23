Greenstone Resources L.P. Acquisition of Common Shares of Coro Mining Corp.

GUERNSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS--(Marketwired - Dec. 23, 2016) - Further to the press release of Coro Mining Corp. of 14 December 2016, Greenstone Resources L.P. ("Greenstone") announces that it has acquired an additional 29,825,874 common shares (the "Purchased Shares") of Coro in connection with the private placement of up to 37,522,859 common shares at a price of C$0.14 to raise gross proceeds of up to C$5,253,200 (the "Private Placement").

The Purchased Shares were acquired by Greenstone at a price per Purchased Share of C$0.14, for aggregate proceeds of C$4,175,622, payable in USD. Immediately prior to the completion of the Private Placement, Greenstone had ownership of and control over a total of 240,455,650 common shares of Coro, representing approximately 53.93% of the issued and outstanding common shares. Following the completion of the Private Placement, Greenstone currently has ownership of and control over 270,281,524 common shares of Coro, representing approximately 55.91% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Coro (taking into account the common shares issued to other parties in connection with the Private Placement).

Greenstone acquired the Purchased Shares for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions and other factors, Greenstone may from time to time acquire and/or dispose of securities of Coro or continue to hold its current position. A copy of the early warning report required to be filed with the applicable securities commission in connection with the transactions will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and can be obtained by contacting Joanna Duquemin Nicolle and Sadie Morrison at +44 1481 810 100. Greenstone's address is set out below.