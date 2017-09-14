Greg Dennison Joins Infoworks as VP of Worldwide Sales

Infoworks expands executive team with former Opsware, Aster Data, and Cloudera sales leader to support strong customer demand and accelerated growth

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - Infoworks.io Inc., a pioneer of big data warehousing, has appointed Greg Dennison as vice-president of worldwide sales. The appointment comes amid increasing demand by enterprises worldwide to accelerate time-to-value from big data platforms and enable rapid innovation. Mr. Dennison has been leading sales organizations for industry leaders in the high-tech sector for 20 years. He joins Infoworks from 1010data where, as vice-president of sales, he worked with Fortune 500 companies to solve challenging analytics problems. Prior to 1010data, Mr. Dennison held leadership positions at companies such as Cloudera, Aster Data, and Opsware.

"I am excited to join Infoworks to help enterprises unlock tremendous value from their big data investments," said Mr. Dennison. "Through the last several years at companies like Aster Data and Cloudera, I was at the forefront of customers adopting Hadoop and big data technologies. This was, and still is, a very complex task that enterprises are struggling with. What excites me about Infoworks is that it is the only comprehensive solution that addresses the complexity of big data warehousing with full automation. Infoworks is ideal for any organization that needs to expand the number and scale of their data warehouse projects, and significantly shorten the time to deploy big data analytics use-cases from months to days."

"We are very pleased to welcome Greg to the Infoworks team to lead our global sales and professional services efforts to better serve our expanding customer base," said Amar Arsikere, CEO and co-founder of Infoworks. "Greg not only has an impressive track record of building go-to-market operations, but he also cares deeply about delivering value to his customers. His dedication to customer success and extensive background in the data and analytics domain makes him a valuable addition to the Infoworks team and our customer base."

Big Data Use-Cases Deployed in Days, Not Months

The Infoworks Platform is the first and only fully automated, end-to-end platform for rapidly implementing big data use cases such as EDW Augmentation, Advanced Analytics, Self-service BI, and ETL Offload. With Infoworks, organizations can build and deploy big data use-cases in days instead of months through the use of unprecedented, intelligent automation. Infoworks automatically crawls and continuously synchronizes data onto Hadoop, automatically organizes data for enterprise use cases, dynamically adapts to data and schema changes, and optimizes data for high-performance, interactive business user access. Organizations are further empowered and enabled to go from data sources to business insight in less time.

About Infoworks

Infoworks.io, the leader in automated big data warehousing, enables enterprises to build and deploy large-scale analytic use-cases in days, not months. Based in Silicon Valley and founded in 2014 by experts in enterprise data warehousing and big data, the Infoworks team comprises ex-Google engineers and business professionals from leading technology companies such as Google, Informatica, Cloudera, and Hortonworks. Infoworks is backed by Centerview Capital, Nexus Venture Partners and Knoll Ventures. Visit www.infoworks.io for more information.