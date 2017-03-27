Gregory Dissel becomes the first person to open a Brightway Insurance Agency in South Carolina

Brightway, The Dissel Agency opens in Bluffton, S.C., April 3.

BLUFFTON, SC--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Brightway Insurance continues to grow as its first location in the Palmetto State is scheduled to open next week. Veteran Insurance Agent and now Brightway Agency Owner, Gregory Dissel, will open the doors to Brightway, The Dissel Agency on Monday, April 3. While new to South Carolina, Brightway Insurance is the nation's seventh largest privately held Personal Lines independent insurance agency.

Dissel, who was a top Agent at another Brightway Agency, brings 10 years of experience and intimate knowledge of the local market with him to his new role.

"I've been fortunate to learn how the Brightway system works as a Brightway Agent, and now I'm thrilled to realize my dream of opening my own Brightway Agency in South Carolina," said Dissel. "I've been providing expert counsel for more than a decade and can't wait to bring that same level of expertise and more choice in insurance products to consumers in South Carolina."

An expert in Homeowners, Auto, Umbrella and Flood insurance, Dissel regularly works with loan officers and real estate agents to help their customers secure the right insurance policy, making closings as smooth and efficient as possible. Additionally, he has obtained licenses for Life, Health and Annuities. Dissel is very active in the community with his wife, Tiffany, and two daughters. He is a big fan of football and baseball and a proud supporter of his alma mater, Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla. Dissel looks forward to helping consumers in South Carolina protect their financial futures through total protection of their assets.

"We're thrilled to partner with an experienced Brightway Agent, like Greg Dissel, to introduce South Carolinians to a better way to buy insurance," said Brightway President, Talman Howard. "He has the backing of more than 200 insurance professionals, which allows him to focus on the individual needs of each and every one of his customers."

Brightway Agency Owners enjoy support in customer service, carrier relationships, marketing, accounting and technology, which frees up their time to focus on leveraging the broadest possible selection of insurance companies to meet each customer's unique needs. As a result, Brightway agencies consistently outsell other agencies two-to-one.*

Brightway, The Dissel Agency is located at 50 Burnt Church Road, Suite 200-C in Bluffton (at the intersection of Bluffton Parkway and Burnt Church Road). The agency offers customized Home, Condo, Renters, Auto, Flood, RV, Motorcycle, Boat, ATV and Umbrella insurance policies from more than 30 insurance carriers including Bankers, Dixon Wells and Progressive.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance retailer selling through a network of franchised independent agencies throughout the country. With more than $448 million in annualized written premium, the company is the nation's seventh largest privately held Personal Lines independent insurance agency. Brightway provides its Agency Owners with access to more insurance companies than any other agency, along with a comprehensive system of support that frees them up to focus on customizing policies that meet their customers' needs.

Brightway began franchising operations in 2008 and has since grown to more than 700 people in 13 states serving customers in all 50 states. Forbes has recognized the company as America's No. 1 Franchise to Buy. Additionally, the company was named a top franchise three years in a row by Entrepreneur magazine and one of the fastest-growing private companies in America nine consecutive years by Inc. 5000.

For more information about Brightway, The Dissel Agency, visit BrightwayDissel.com or call 843-480-9933. Learn more about franchise opportunities with Brightway at BrightwayDifference.com.

