Grenville Strategic Royalty Announces $5 Million Contract Buyout of Aquam Corporation Agreement

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp. (TSX VENTURE:GRC) ("Grenville" or the "Company") today announced the contract buyout of its royalty agreement with Aquam Corporation ("Aquam") for CDN$5 million.

Grenville's total return from its CDN$2 million investment was CDN$5 million plus all royalties earned since the inception of the investment in June 2014. The contract buyout transaction also generated CDN$2.8 million of free cash flow for Grenville.

"We want to congratulate the Aquam team on the transformational financing that facilitated the buyout of the Grenville royalty and wish them continued success with their exciting business," said Steve Parry, Chief Executive Officer of Grenville. "We are proud to have been a contributor to this successful outcome as an early capital provider. This is our highest cash on cash return to date, a strong demonstration of the value of our combined royalty-buyout financing structure. Grenville has now received more than $23.9 million in cash inflows from the seven buyouts to date. The proceeds from contact buyouts, like this one, provide us with a non-dilutive source of capital to redeploy across new opportunities. These new investments, together with the leverage in the portfolio from the participation of our joint venture partners, support our core objectives of diversification and scale. With CDN$11.8 million in capital ready to deploy, we are very well positioned for 2017 growth."

Aquam is an integrated pipe infrastructure solutions company based in San Diego, California, that provides proven technology solutions to owners and operators of both water and natural gas pipe infrastructures.

Resignation of Director

Grenville also announced that effective May 1, 2017, Gaston Tano will resign as a director of Grenville.

"On behalf of Grenville, I would like to thank Gaston for the commitment he has demonstrated to Grenville since its inception. His expertise, advice and professionalism in his role as a director and as the Chair of the Audit Committee were invaluable," said Catherine McLeod-Seltzer, Chair of Grenville. "We wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

About Grenville

Based in Toronto, Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp. is a publicly-traded royalty company that makes investments in established businesses with revenues of up to $50 million dollars. Grenville generates revenues from royalty payments and buyouts from contracts. The non-dilutive royalty financing structure offered by Grenville competes directly with traditional equity to meet the long-term financing needs of companies on more attractive commercial terms.

