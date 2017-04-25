Grewal, Lamb and Braha re-elected to Vancity's Board of Directors

COAST SALISH TERRITORY/VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Members of Vancity credit union have re-elected Lily Grewal, Theodora Lamb and Anita Braha to the board of directors, each for a three-year term.

Lily Grewal, a Vancity member for 14 years, has been re-elected for her second term.

Theodora Lamb, a Vancity member for nine years, has been re-elected for her second term.

Anita Braha, a Vancity member for 24 years, has been re-elected for her third term.

During the election, which took place from March 28 to April 21, a total of 18,331 valid ballots and 50,979 votes were cast.

Full results from Vancity's 2017 Board of Directors' election:

Lily Grewal: 10,075 votes

Theodora Lamb: 8,852 votes

Anita Braha: 8,472 votes

Shawn Mitchell: 6,418 votes

Bill Chan: 6,311 votes

Tanya Corbet: 3,336 votes

Norm Louie: 2,865 votes

Robert Wood: 1,793 votes

Sharon Halfnight: 1,478 votes

Ajith Chandran: 1,379 votes

Vancity thanks all the candidates for their participation in the election.

Quote

"As a co-operative, Vancity exists for the sole benefit of its members and their communities. We sincerely thank the 10 dedicated members who campaigned to represent you as well as all of our members who are helping to shape our credit union's direction by voting in this year's election."

- Greg McDade, Nominations and Election Committee chair, Vancity Board of Directors

About Vancity

Vancity is a values-based financial co-operative serving the needs of its more than 523,000 member-owners and their communities in the Coast Salish and Kwakwaka'wakw territories, with 59 branches in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Victoria, Squamish and Alert Bay. With $25.6 billion in assets plus assets under administration, Vancity is Canada's largest community credit union. Vancity uses its assets to help improve the financial well-being of its members while at the same time helping to develop healthy communities that are socially, economically and environmentally sustainable.

