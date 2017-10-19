Grey Cloak Tech Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - Grey Cloak Tech Inc. ( OTCQB : GRCK) announced today that trading of the Company's common stock has been approved to upgrade from the Pink Open Market to the OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group. Shares of the Company's common stock will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "GRCK" and will commence trading effective today on the OTCQB.

OTCQB membership provides enhanced investor benefits including higher reporting standards, increased analyst coverage and access to news services, and more comprehensive compliance requirements. "Trading on the OTCQB will raise visibility of Grey Cloak Tech in the investment community," commented CFO William Bossung. "It's an important step towards building Grey Cloak Tech into a larger company. We are pleased with this key improvement in the market positioning of our organization."

The OTCQB is a venture market designed for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

