Grey Cloak Tech, Inc. to Introduce CannaBio Salve at MJBizCon in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Nov 8, 2017) - Grey Cloak Tech Inc. ( OTCQB : GRCK) today announces the release of CannaBio Salve, a clinical-grade topical salve infused with several aromatic natural oils. Produced by the company's subsidiary, Eqova Life Sciences, CannaBio Salve will be introduced at the upcoming Marijuana Business Conference ("MJBizCon"), the premier national Cannabis trade show taking place in Las Vegas November 14-17.

CannaBio Salve is formulated for tight or sore muscles and minor skin irritations. The product contains full spectrum hemp oil, menthol, and essential oils. CannaBio Salve fills out Eqova's product line and is the company's second product developed for topical skin use. Eqova reported that the product was under development for three months and went through several iterations before it was finalized.

Eqova's management team will be attending the conference and introducing the company's entire product line alongside CannaBio Salve. By introducing CannaBio Salve at MJBizCon, the product will be shown to potentially thousands of cannabis-related executives, exhibitors and attendees. The conference has been held in Las Vegas every November since 2012; it is the largest professional cannabis event of the year.

"We're very excited about introducing CannaBio Salve," said Matthew Grabau of Eqova, co-founder and chief marketing officer. "There has been a lot of interest from our practitioners in the product already. We've been taking pre-sales for the product for quite some time, and we fully expect it to be one of our top two sellers."

Matthew brings over 12 years of personal experience in the sales and marketing of practitioner grade nutraceuticals. Mr. Grabau has been responsible for $5 million in annual sales for some of the leading brands selling high end supplements to practitioners.

Eqova's products are created using full spectrum hemp oil and other ingredients to achieve standardized dosing. These formulations combine the scientifically validated, powerful benefits of cannabinoids in standardized products, which are then distributed to patients under the care of licensed health practitioners. All Eqova products are carefully researched and go through rigorous third-party testing before and after marketing, providing clinical-grade products made in cGMP Compliant Labs located in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations with regard to the Eqova acquisition, and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility," and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 17, 2017 and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

For more information, visit http://www.greycloaktech.com. http://www.eqova.com