Grey Cloak's Acquisition Target Eqova Exhibits at Denver's Integrative Medicine Summit

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - Grey Cloak Tech Inc. ( OTC PINK : GRCK) announced today that Eqova Live Sciences exhibited at Denver's Integrative Medicine Summit in Denver Colorado on October 7, 2017.

Denver's Integrative Medicine Summit is the premier integrative medicine summit in the Rocky Mountain region. The summit featured headlining talks by bestselling author Dr. Jack Wolfson, D.O., FAAC and Dr. Amy Myers, MD as well as Tom O'Bryan DC, CCN, DACBN.

The Summit was attended by over 200 medical professionals, including functional medicine doctors, nutritionists, chiropractors and surgeons.

Eqova Life Sciences was the only company exhibiting CBD based products at the summit and debuted its new CannaBio Salve, an innovative topical salve with several aromatic natural oils.

Patrick Stiles, Eqova's President, said, "I was overwhelmed with the interest in our product line. Clearly the practitioner space is severely underserved, and our clinical brand addresses their concerns about the CBD and Full Spectrum Hemp Oil industry very well.

"The topics of the show were a perfect match for the Eqova line of products. Because of our unique positioning, and serving the practitioners we opened several new accounts."

On September 19, 2017, the Company announced the signing of a Letter of Intent to acquire Eqova Life Sciences. Eqova Life Sciences, located in Denver, Colorado, develops clinical grade Full Spectrum Hemp Oil products, sold exclusively via partnerships with licensed medical practitioners to use with their patients. The Company anticipates completing the acquisition of Eqova within the next 15 days upon the successful completion of due diligence and final acquisition agreements.

Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations with regard to the Eqova acquisition, and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 17, 2017 and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

For more information, visit www.greycloaktech.com, https://www.eqova.com