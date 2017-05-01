Greystar Continues to See Success with Infor Talent Science

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - Infor, a leading provider of business applications specialized by industry and built for the cloud, is pleased to announce the continued success at Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development and management of rental housing, with Infor Talent Science. Infor Talent Science is a cloud-based application that helps drive better business performance through hiring, developing, and retaining the right people. With business applications from Infor, Greystar can utilize advanced tools that incorporate science, technology, and analytics to predictively link behavioral data to real business outcomes.

Greystar selected Infor Talent Science more than seven years ago to enhance its candidate selection process to provide the Greystar hiring managers with additional candidate data that facilitated better hiring decisions and better quality candidates. Greystar worked with Talent Science to develop custom, "top-performer" profiles for positions such as Regional Property Managers, Maintenance Technicians, Maintenance Supervisors, Leasing Professionals, Community Managers and Assistant Community Managers. By using these profiles to augment the interview, reference check, and other steps in the process, Greystar has been successful in hiring top quality talent, which has resulted in improved resident satisfaction scores and higher-than-industry average online reputation management scores, as well as overall property performance.

"Infor Talent Science has helped us maintain consistency throughout the hiring process and it has given our managers an "edge" when they are evaluating candidates," said Melissa Riley, Senior Director, Strategic Staffing and Recruiting at Greystar. "The technology allows us to directly link our talent to business results and confidently staff every community we operate with the very best people, from Leasing Professionals and Community Managers to Maintenance Technicians."

Infor created a custom blueprint for each position by analyzing characteristics and performance of existing employees. After determining the target positions, Infor Talent Science evaluated behavioral, cognitive, and cultural traits to find out the Behavioral DNA® of each applicant. The pre-employment assessment software allowed Greystar to compare the characteristics of the candidate against the attributes of their strongest performers, which is built in a Performance Profile. Once established, the Performance Profile becomes the benchmark for defining best-fit characteristics for a given role, providing a consistent structure and a common language for evaluating applicants.

"By putting Infor Talent Science at the center of the recruitment process, organizations can replace guesswork with objective and predictive data, enabling hiring managers to easily identify top talent that fits within the culture of an organization as soon as candidates apply," said Charles Cagle, senior vice president, Infor Human Capital Management. "This is incredibly important in property management where teams are constantly interacting with residents and clients to create long-lasting relationships."

