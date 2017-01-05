Grid Connect Partners with Moen on First Wi-Fi/Cloud-Based Shower

U by Moen™ shower will be showcased in Grid Connect's ConnectSense booth 40357 at CES 2017

NAPERVILLE, IL--(Marketwired - Jan 5, 2017) - Grid Connect, a leading manufacturer of home automation products, has partnered with Moen on the first Wi-Fi/cloud-based digital shower that offers homeowners countless ways to create their ideal showering experience with the push of a button.

The U by Moen™ shower will be on display at CES 2017 Tech West at the Sands Expo Convention Center, ConnectSense Booth 40357, as part of the Smart Home Marketplace.

Grid Connect was tapped by Moen for its experience in the connected home market. Grid Connect delivered the core smart technology for the shower, including developing the device's firmware, providing the Wi-Fi technology, and delivering both the iOS and Android apps that allow homeowners to personalize their showering experience.

"Grid Connect was a critical strategic partner for our U by Moen shower," said John McBride, IT director at Moen. "They demonstrated their Internet of Things product experience across all facets of the project, including development capability with product firmware, cloud connectivity, mobile applications, wireless hardware and circuit design. We are glad to have found an experienced IoT development partner that we can trust."

The U by Moen shower includes a digital valve that offers precise, thermostatic temperature control. The Wi-Fi-connected digital shower controller features a five-inch, non-touch, LCD screen that provides feedback on the shower status through on-screen messaging and notifications. The color of the screen gives a visual indication of water temperature as it changes, evolving from light blue to dark blue, purple, orange and red. When the set shower temperature is reached, the screen turns white and provides an on-screen notification and tone signal. Users also can customize settings directly in the shower and save them with one of two preset buttons.

The U by Moen shower also features a smartphone app that gives users the ability to create their personalized shower experience from within the app, and to fully control the shower from their smartphones. Users can turn on the shower, change the temperature and turn outlets on and off with the push of a button. The app also allows users to create up to 12 personalized presets, including name, greeting, outlets, temperature, shower timer and notifications. It also allows users to have the shower pause at initial start-up once it reaches the pre-set temperature.

The secure smartphone app is available as a free download from both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

"We love the integration of smart technology in the showering experience and are excited to partner with Moen to extend the connected home to the first smart shower," said Adam Justice, vice president of Grid Connect. "Users are able to control their shower preferences, turn the shower on to warm up from bed, and control the length of showers to preserve water."

For more information about the U by Moen shower, visit moen.com or call 1-800-BUY-MOEN (1-800-289-6636).

In addition to the U by Moen, Grid Connect will showcase their ConnectSense brand's new Bluetooth Extender, the ConnectSense Smart Outlet and the company's line of Bluetooth wireless sensors at CES 2017.

About GridConnect

Grid Connect (www.gridconnect.com), an ISO 9001:2008 company, is a leading manufacturer of products that enable the Internet of Things, including the ConnectSense line of home automation products. The company's custom engineering services and attentive customer support ensure that all networking technology products sold by Grid Connect work to customer specifications. In-stock items usually ship the same day, and all products come with a no-risk, 30-day money back guarantee. Grid Connect also can be found on Twitter @GridConnect and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/grid-connect.