Company making power electronics solutions "easy as wire" for distribution engineers

WOBURN, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - Gridco Systems, a leader in agile grid infrastructure solutions, announced that the emPower™ Solution family of secondary network, low-voltage (LV) regulating systems has added a hosted service offering leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS™), one of the world's most secure and scalable enterprise software hosting platforms.

This cloud-based solution component complements the company's options for utility-hosted versions of Gridco's Grid Management and Analytics Platform™ (GMAP) software, reflecting the trend of electric utilities adopting the cloud as an alternative for certain asset management use cases. Cloud-hosted GMAP provides remote management capabilities, configurable alarm and event management, data and analytics reporting, and the ability to push firmware updates over the air to add new capabilities to existing hardware systems.

"Our agile grid solutions offer distribution utilities a high degree of flexibility and scalability -- two of the main reasons we elected to offer a hosting option with Amazon Web Services," said Vince Martinelli, Gridco Systems VP of Marketing and Product Management. "Our goal is to make distribution-level upgrades as 'easy as wire,' but in a more reliable and efficient way. AWS is an inherent part of that philosophy -- enabling us to deploy and extend these fault-tolerant systems quickly, cost-effectively and without adding workload to utility IT teams."

The Gridco Systems Grid Management and Analytics Platform™ (GMAP) is an advanced suite of on-premise or hosted applications that provide remote monitoring, asset management, data collection, analysis, reporting, and feeder optimization. GMAP enables distribution system operators to enhance their situational awareness and optimize performance at the feeder and system levels by managing any mix of Gridco Systems products, and coordinating them with other distribution devices.

Designed from the ground-up to provide a comprehensive view of Gridco's In-line Power Regulators™ (IPRs), Power Regulating Transformers™ (PRTs), Static VAR Compensators™ (SVCs) and Distributed Grid Controllers™ (DGCs), GMAP seamlessly integrates with SCADA, DMS, VVO and other platforms, enhancing distribution system operations with real-time alerts, trending and actionable power system analytics.

About Gridco Systems

Gridco Systems® is a leader in agile grid infrastructure solutions, enabling utilities worldwide to more effectively integrate renewable and distributed generation, increase energy efficiency, manage peak capacity, and improve system reliability. Our emPower™ Solution combines modular power electronics, advanced controls, distributed networking, and power system analytics to provide the industry's only end-to-end hardware and software secondary automation platform purpose-built to solve utility distribution challenges. The platform is easy to deploy and operate, complementing other utility systems, including AMI and ADMS, to create greater value for utilities and improve service for end customers. For more information, visit www.gridcosystems.com.

Gridco Systems® is a registered trademark of Gridco Systems. Gridco Systems emPower Solution, Grid Management and Analytics Platform, In-line Power Regulator, Power Regulating Transformer, Static VAR Compensator, and Distributed Grid Controller are trademarks of Gridco Systems.

About Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a comprehensive, evolving cloud computing platform, established in 2006 by Amazon.com. AWS services are trusted by more than a million active customers around the world to power their infrastructure, make them more agile, and lower costs.

AWS is a registered trademark of Amazon Web Services.