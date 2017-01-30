Gridco Systems Hosts GSF17; 3rd Annual User Group Forum at DistribuTECH

WOBURN, MA--(Marketwired - Jan 30, 2017) - Gridco Systems, a leader in agile grid infrastructure solutions, announced that GSF17, its 3rd Annual User Group Forum, is taking place today, prior to the start of DistribuTECH in San Diego. The meeting brings together members of the Gridco team with representatives from the company's utility customers to network, learn, and discuss field experience with the emPower™ Solution family of secondary network, low-voltage (LV) regulating systems.

The Forum features a luncheon keynote by Gridco Systems CEO and founder Naimish Patel, who will share his perspective on grid modernization trends relevant to electric distribution utilities today. "Our user conference is an excellent opportunity for users of our first-generation secondary automation systems to come together and share success stories about their ongoing rollout of this technology," said Mr. Patel. "For us, it's also a chance to engage collaboratively with the individuals whose efforts and feedback help drive our product and service offerings. We believe the future of grid modernization includes significant investment in the low-voltage portion of the grid, and these interactions help shape the path forward."

Among expected presenters and participants are San Diego Gas & Electric, Baltimore Gas & Electric, Duke Energy, National Grid, Hawaiian Electric Company, Fayetteville PWC and others. Gridco's CTO, Jim Simonelli, will provide updates on the company's latest lab developments. He will also introduce engineering tools that make it easy to predict the benefits of applying LV regulating systems to mitigate secondary voltage issues, boost CVR program benefits, and enable more reliable rooftop solar interconnection -- all of which can help improve customer satisfaction for the utility.

The interactive and open format of the meeting encourages participants to learn from each other about topics that include extending program benefits for Conservation Voltage Reduction (CVR) / Volt VAR Optimization (VVO) and peak demand management programs; as well as best practices for Distributed Energy Resource (DER) integration, power quality assurance, and increasing overall system reliability.

Gridco Systems will be exhibiting at Booth #1201 at DistribuTECH 2017.

