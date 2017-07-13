GridGain Continues Strong Momentum in the First Half of 2017 as Demand Surges Over 300% for Its In-Memory Computing Platform

GridGain Continues to Demonstrate Industry Leadership with Product Updates, Major Industry Awards, and Thriving Industry Conferences

FOSTER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 13, 2017) - GridGain Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today announced continuing strong momentum during the first half of 2017. Key achievements during the period include a 309% year-over-year growth in bookings, major product innovations, expansion of its well-received In-Memory Computing Summit to Europe, and major industry accolades.

Growth

First half 2017 sales surged 309% versus the same period in 2016, driven by a mixture of new and repeat orders from leading companies in industries including financial services, fintech, online travel services, and web-scale SaaS

Headcount increased nearly 50% from the beginning of 2017, as GridGain expanded its presence in Western Europe, North America and Russia, with major staff additions in sales, professional services, development and operations

Products and Services

GridGain 8.1 expanded the bounds of in-memory computing with a next-generation memory-centric architecture that leverages ongoing advancements in memory and storage technologies to provide distributed in-memory computing performance with the cost and durability of disk storage. GridGain 8.1 extends the unique SQL capabilities of the GridGain platform with expanded SQL Data Definition Language (DDL) capabilities added to its existing DML support. The release provides optimal performance on hybrid memory/disk infrastructures using a new Persistent Store feature. For organizations using Persistent Store in production, the new GridGain Ultimate Edition includes a cluster snapshot backup feature which is highly recommended when deploying the memory-centric architecture in mission-critical environments.

GridGain Professional Edition 2.0, a fully supported version of Apache Ignite 2.0, was introduced. The release includes new functionality which significantly improves performance and simplifies the integration requirements for use cases where distributed, in-memory computing can dramatically improve the speed and scalability of data-intensive applications. New functionality includes a durable memory architecture that extends support beyond RAM to now include solid-state drives (SSDs) and flash memory, and helps eliminate noticeable Java garbage collection (GC) pauses. The release also added support for SQL Data Definition Language (DDL), support for the Spring Data API, enhanced .NET and C++ functionality, and more.

Earlier in the year, GridGain Professional Edition 1.9 was released, improving performance and adding automated benchmarking, Kubernetes® support for deploying containerized Apache Ignite clusters, expanded support for data manipulation language (DML), and more.

The GridGain In-Memory Computing platform obtained certifications from Hortonworks and Tableau and joined their respective technology partnership programs. These partnerships make it easier for enterprises to launch high performance Big Data systems built on Hortonworks that leverage in-memory computing. Enterprises will also now be able to visualize in-memory data held in GridGain using Tableau.

In-Memory Computing Thought Leadership

This year, GridGain expanded its highly anticipated In-Memory Computing Summit to Europe. The first annual In-Memory Computing Summit Europe, a two-day event, took place at the Mövenpick Hotel Amsterdam City Centre. More than 200 attendees from 24 countries gathered to hear keynotes and breakout sessions on a broad range of in-memory computing topics, presented by representatives of companies including ING, Barclays, Misys, NetApp, Fujitsu and JacTravel.

GridGain will host the third annual In-Memory Computing Summit North America on October 24-25, 2017, at the South San Francisco Conference Center in Silicon Valley. The call for speaking proposals is open until July 14, 2017 and sponsorship opportunities are available.

Awards

Quote

"This year has seen in-memory computing continue its rapid ascension, becoming the go-to solution for accelerating data-intensive applications in financial services, fintech, ecommerce, IoT, customer-driven digital transformation, web-scale applications, and much more," said Abe Kleinfeld, President and CEO of GridGain. "GridGain has expanded its industry and thought leadership, delivering the innovations, solutions and learning opportunities to enable enterprises to deploy next-generation memory-centric architectures that deliver the speed and scale required to meet today's ever-growing demands."

About GridGain

GridGain is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache® Ignite™. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial, software, ecommerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom and other major sectors, with a client list that includes Barclays, ING, Sberbank, Misys, IHS Markit, Workday, Silver Spring Networks and Huawei. GridGain solutions can connect data stores (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®) with web-scale applications or can function as a standalone transactional SQL database to enable massive data throughput and ultra-low latencies across a scalable, distributed cluster of commodity servers. GridGain is the most comprehensive, memory-centric, in-memory computing platform for high volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, and hybrid transactional/analytical processing. For more information, visit gridgain.com.

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Hadoop, Hadoop, Apache Ignite, and Ignite are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.