GridGain In-Memory Computing Platform Certified by Hortonworks and Tableau

Partnerships Demonstrate Continuing Commitment to Make Analyzing Big Data Faster and More Insightful with In-Memory Computing

FOSTER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - GridGain Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing platform solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today announced it has obtained certifications from Hortonworks and Tableau and joined their technology partnership programs. These partnerships will make it easier for enterprises to launch high performance Big Data systems built on Hortonworks that leverage in-memory computing. Enterprises will also now be able to visualize in-memory data held in GridGain using Tableau. As a technology partner, GridGain has worked with Hortonworks and Tableau to certify that GridGain Professional and Enterprise Editions work seamlessly with these solutions. These partnerships reflect GridGain's commitment to helping customers leverage in-memory computing to generate real-time value from their Big Data. GridGain helps companies accelerate Big Data solutions built on Apache® Hadoop® and Apache® Spark™ while speeding insights into their data using visualization tools that use ODBC/JDBC.

Based on Apache Ignite, GridGain in-memory computing solutions enable massive scale-out of data-intensive applications and dramatic improvements in transaction times versus disk-based approaches while easily integrating with existing underlying databases. It provides high-speed transactions with ACID guarantees, real-time streaming, and fast analytics in a single, comprehensive data access and processing layer. GridGain powers existing or new applications in a distributed, massively parallel architecture on affordable, industry-standard hardware, which can be easily scaled by adding more nodes to the cluster. GridGain solutions require minimal or no modifications to the application or database layers for architectures built on RDBMS, NoSQL or Hadoop databases. The GridGain ODBC/JDBC API enables straightforward support for popular visualization tools.

Abe Kleinfeld, President and CEO, GridGain Systems

"Organizations increasingly rely on Hortonworks and Tableau for business-critical analytics and timely business decision making. As companies scale their Big Data analytics deployments, GridGain solutions can ensure they achieve the exceptional processing performance that only an in-memory computing platform can deliver. And thanks to the continuing decline in the cost of memory, along with the feature-rich, comprehensive design of GridGain, building an in-memory infrastructure is now the most cost-effective way to deliver extraordinary performance with unlimited scale. The power of our ODBC/JDBC API also enables a wide range of visualization solutions such as Tableau to easily access the data held in-memory for faster and more powerful insights into their data."

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions built on Apache® Ignite™. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial, software, ecommerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom and other major sectors. GridGain solutions connect data stores (SQL, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®) with cloud-scale applications and enable massive data throughput and ultra-low latencies across a scalable, distributed cluster of commodity servers. GridGain is the most comprehensive, enterprise-grade in-memory computing platform for high volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics and hybrid transactional/analytical processing. For more information, visit gridgain.com.

