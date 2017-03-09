Latest Features Further Simplify Apache® Ignite™ Deployment and Management

FOSTER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - GridGain Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing platform solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today announced the availability of GridGain Professional Edition 1.9, a fully supported version of Apache Ignite 1.9. GridGain Professional Edition 1.9 includes improved performance and automated benchmarking, Kubernetes® support for deploying containerized Ignite clusters, expanded support for data manipulation language (DML), and more.

Performance Improvements and Benchmarks Automation

Apache Ignite 1.9 outperforms Apache Ignite 1.8 by 20 to 40 percent for most core cache and SQL operations. One key enhancement, the ability to configure the parallelism level for a SQL query in the Ignite SQL Grid, improves the performance of Apache Ignite for demanding analytics use cases. In addition, the Apache 1.9 release automates benchmarks execution. Users can now deploy the Apache Ignite 1.9 binary and execute benchmarks within the Ignite environment.

Support for Kubernetes

Kubernetes is an open source solution that automates the deployment, scaling and management of containerized applications. The integration of Apache Ignite with Kubernetes simplifies the deployment of an Ignite cluster in a Kubernetes container by allowing Kubernetes to manage resources and scale the Ignite cluster. For example, if an end user specifies that a containerized Apache Ignite cluster should maintain a minimum of five nodes, Kubernetes will automatically ensure this requirement is met at all times.

Expanded Support for Data Manipulation Language

In Apache Ignite 1.9, which is ANSI SQL-99 compliant, support for data manipulation language (DML) has been expanded to include Ignite.NET and Ignite.C++ APIs, which extends DML capabilities to Apache Ignite users who run on .NET or C++. In addition, a streaming mode has been introduced to enable faster DML execution operations in specific scenarios, such as batch inserts and updates or data preloading.

Increased .NET and C++ Support

Ignite.NET, the .NET version of Apache Ignite, now includes the .NET TransactionScope API which allows users to work with distributed Ignite transactions by fully relying on standard interfaces available in .NET. For C++ users, Ignite.C++, the C++ version of Apache Ignite, now includes support for the most popular continuous queries API, which allows users to monitor the data modifications that occur on Ignite-distributed caches within their C++ applications.

Upgraded Apache® Spark™ Integration

Apache Ignite is now integrated with Apache Spark 2.1, enabling the use of Ignite Shared RDDs in applications using the most current version of Apache Spark.

Quote

"GridGain Professional Edition 1.9 adds additional deployment and management capabilities that make in-memory computing easier to use for mission-critical, demanding applications," said Abe Kleinfeld, President and CEO of GridGain Systems. "With its easily deployed package, professional support and timely bug fixes, the GridGain Professional Edition helps make in-memory computing the only sensible solution for organizations to solve their most processing-intensive data challenges."

About GridGain Professional Edition

Based on Apache Ignite, GridGain Professional Edition enables data-intensive applications to scale out to petabytes of data and improve performance by 1,000x or more versus disk-based data stores without replacing their existing databases. GridGain provides high-speed transactions with ACID guarantees, real-time streaming and fast analytics in a single, comprehensive in-memory computing platform. GridGain powers existing and new applications in a distributed, massively parallel architecture on commodity hardware, which can easily scale out by adding more nodes to the GridGain cluster. GridGain requires minimal or no modifications to the application or database layers for architectures built on all popular RDBMS, NoSQL or Apache® Hadoop® databases.

The GridGain Professional Edition includes the latest version of Apache Ignite, patches that have not yet been released in Apache Ignite, and high-value LGPL libraries. Users receive regular maintenance releases with timely bug fixes. These bug fixes are contributed to the Apache Ignite project but are not released until the next Apache Ignite release cycle. GridGain Professional Edition 1.9, available to GridGain Standard Professional Support subscribers, is for companies that want support, timely bug fixes and an easily deployed package when using Apache Ignite in production.

