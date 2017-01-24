GridGain Systems Continues Strong Momentum with Triple-Digit Growth

2H16 Highlights Include Oversubscribed Financing Round, Major Product Updates and Industry Awards

FOSTER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2017) - GridGain Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing platform solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today highlighted its continuing strong momentum and industry leadership in the second half of 2016. Key achievements include maintaining triple-digit annual sales growth, releasing two major product updates, being named to the 2016 Red Herring Top 100 Global list, completing its oversubscribed Series B funding round, and announcing the first ever In-Memory Computing Summit in Europe.

"This has been an extraordinary year at GridGain Systems. We continue to demonstrate strong technical and industry leadership, and we have maintained a torrid pace of sales growth and are quickly expanding our operations geographically," said Abe Kleinfeld, President and CEO of GridGain Systems. "In-memory computing is an essential technology to drive the future of enterprise computing, and it's clear we have developed the right solution at the right time. I'm also very proud of our team. From development to sales to hosting the In-Memory Computing Summits, we are committed to remaining the industry leader for years to come."

Growth

GridGain Systems has averaged triple-digit annual sales growth over the past four years and nearly tripled prior year sales in 2016. Q4 2016 bookings alone exceeded the combined bookings from all of 2015.

The company recently expanded into Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region and has made successful inroads in financial services, fintech, software, ecommerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, Internet of Things (IoT), web-scale applications and other major sectors.

The company completed its oversubscribed Series B funding round with a $4 million strategic investment from a multibillion-dollar global information and communications technology company. The investment expanded the total amount raised in the round to $16.3 million.

GridGain Systems doubled its headcount in 2016, expanding its presence in Western Europe, North America and Russia, with major staff additions in development, sales, marketing and operations.

Products and Services

GridGain Systems delivered two major updates of GridGain Professional Edition, versions 1.7 and 1.8. GridGain Professional Edition 1.8 added an In-Memory SQL Grid, which extends the platform by providing in-memory distributed database capabilities. The In-Memory SQL Grid helps users dramatically speed up and scale out SQL applications with minimal or no code changes. The In-Memory SQL Grid makes the GridGain in-memory computing platform easier to integrate and enables more functionality for a wide variety of use cases, including web-scale applications and IoT. New features in version 1.7 included non-collocated SQL joins and enhanced support for managing GridGain Professional Edition clusters using the GridGain Web Console. The Apache Ignite 1.7 release also gained enhanced integration with the complimentary GridGain Web Console online tool for deployment, management and monitoring.

The company began offering the GridGain Enterprise Edition deployed on Microsoft Azure to help organizations leverage Microsoft's integrated cloud services to rapidly and effectively deploy GridGain Systems' distributed, massively parallel, in-memory computing solution.

The company also began offering GridGain Enterprise Edition in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace to make it easier for organizations of all sizes and in all industries to rapidly and effectively deploy GridGain Systems' in-memory computing solution on AWS.

In-Memory Computing Industry Thought Leadership

GridGain Systems took the In-Memory Computing Summit (IMCS) global, announcing the first IMCS in Europe scheduled for June 20-21, 2017 in Amsterdam. The 3 rd annual North American event, set for October 24-25, 2017, will take place in Silicon Valley. Organized by GridGain Systems, the In-Memory Computing Summits are the only industry-wide events focusing on the full range of in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. The conferences are attended by technical decision makers, business decision makers, operations experts, DevOps and developers who make or influence purchasing decisions about in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC solutions.

annual North American event, set for October 24-25, 2017, will take place in Silicon Valley. Organized by GridGain Systems, the In-Memory Computing Summits are the only industry-wide events focusing on the full range of in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. The conferences are attended by technical decision makers, business decision makers, operations experts, DevOps and developers who make or influence purchasing decisions about in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC solutions. The company launched the In-Memory Computing Planet (IMCPlanet.org) website, a moderated community portal designed to encourage information sharing within the in-memory computing industry. The IMCPlanet.org website consolidates in-memory computing blogs and events from around the world, providing the community with a centralized location for finding the latest information and events related to in-memory computing. Any vendor, end user or individual with a relevant blog or event to share is welcome to contribute.

Committed to helping drive the in-memory computing industry forward, during the second half of 2016, GridGain hosted 14 webinars on an array of technical and strategic topics and spoke or exhibited at several other events, including Apache Ignite Meetups, AWS re:Invent, Cassandra Summit, Strata+Hadoop and more.

Awards

GridGain Systems was named to the 2016 Red Herring Top 100 Global list, which recognizes the leading private companies from North America, Europe and Asia and celebrates these startups' innovations and technologies across their respective industries.

The company was also selected for Database Trends & Applications Trend-Setting Products for 2017, an annual list of "offerings that promise to help organizations derive greater benefit from their data, make decisions faster, and work smarter and more securely."

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions built on Apache® Ignite™. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial, software, ecommerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom and other major sectors. GridGain solutions connect data stores (SQL, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®) with cloud-scale applications and enable massive data throughput and ultra-low latencies across a scalable, distributed cluster of commodity servers. GridGain is the most comprehensive, enterprise-grade in-memory computing platform for high volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics and hybrid transactional/analytical processing. For more information, visit gridgain.com.

