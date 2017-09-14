GridGain Systems Experts Help Businesses Harness the Power of In-Memory Computing at Multiple Industry Events

FOSTER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - GridGain Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today highlighted its ongoing commitment to leadership in the in-memory computing industry. GridGain, which hosts the In-Memory Computing Summit, held annually in both North America and Europe, hosts multiple monthly webinars and speaks regularly at industry events in response to the growing demand for information about in-memory computing.

"In-memory computing will transform nearly every computing infrastructure over the next decade," said Terry Erisman, Vice President of Marketing of GridGain. "We are investing now to help businesses understand how in-memory computing can help them address the speed and scale requirements of modern applications. The more businesses know about in-memory computing, the sooner they can leverage its power to meet the real-time performance demands that arise from digital transformation initiatives such as web-scale applications and the Internet of Things."

In September, GridGain has already:

Hosted a webinar, "Implementing In-Memory Computing for Financial Services Use Cases with Apache® Ignite™."

Spoken at two industry events: Big Data and Cloud Meetup in Santa Clara, Calif., and the SF Big Analytics Meetup in Mountain View, Calif.

In the coming months, GridGain will host or participate in several major conferences, webinars, and meetups to share knowledge and best practices about how to harness the power of in-memory computing.

Conferences

Strata + Hadoop World, Wednesday, September 27 through Thursday, September 28, 2017 - GridGain will be in booth 710 to provide product demos and discuss the need for in-memory computing for real-time big data applications.

JavaOne San Francisco 2017, Sunday, October 1 through Thursday, October 5, 2017 -GridGain will be in booth 7121 to discuss the capabilities of the Java Virtual Machine (JVM) based GridGain in-memory computing platform.

GridGain will host and present a keynote and breakout sessions at the highly anticipated In-Memory Computing Summit North America 2017, Tuesday, October 24 through Wednesday, October 25, 2017 - The summit is the only industry-wide event for in-memory computing users.

Spark Summit Europe 2017, Tuesday, October 24 through Thursday, October 26, 2017 - GridGain Technology Evangelist Akmal Chaudhri will present, "How to Share State Across Multiple Spark Jobs using Apache® Ignite™."

Webinars

Meetups and User Groups

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache® Ignite™. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom and other major sectors, with a client list that includes Barclays, ING, Sberbank, Misys, IHS Markit, Workday, and Huawei. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory transactional SQL database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications and HTAP. For more information, visit gridgain.com.

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Cassandra, Cassandra, Apache Hadoop, Hadoop, Apache Ignite, and Ignite are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.