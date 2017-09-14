GridGain Systems Experts Help Businesses Harness the Power of In-Memory Computing at Multiple Industry Events

FOSTER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - GridGain Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today highlighted its ongoing commitment to leadership in the in-memory computing industry. GridGain, which hosts the In-Memory Computing Summit, held annually in both North America and Europe, hosts multiple monthly webinars and speaks regularly at industry events in response to the growing demand for information about in-memory computing.
"In-memory computing will transform nearly every computing infrastructure over the next decade," said Terry Erisman, Vice President of Marketing of GridGain. "We are investing now to help businesses understand how in-memory computing can help them address the speed and scale requirements of modern applications. The more businesses know about in-memory computing, the sooner they can leverage its power to meet the real-time performance demands that arise from digital transformation initiatives such as web-scale applications and the Internet of Things."
In September, GridGain has already:
In the coming months, GridGain will host or participate in several major conferences, webinars, and meetups to share knowledge and best practices about how to harness the power of in-memory computing.
Conferences
- Strata + Hadoop World, Wednesday, September 27 through Thursday, September 28, 2017 - GridGain will be in booth 710 to provide product demos and discuss the need for in-memory computing for real-time big data applications.
- JavaOne San Francisco 2017, Sunday, October 1 through Thursday, October 5, 2017 -GridGain will be in booth 7121 to discuss the capabilities of the Java Virtual Machine (JVM) based GridGain in-memory computing platform.
- GridGain will host and present a keynote and breakout sessions at the highly anticipated In-Memory Computing Summit North America 2017, Tuesday, October 24 through Wednesday, October 25, 2017 - The summit is the only industry-wide event for in-memory computing users.
- Spark Summit Europe 2017, Tuesday, October 24 through Thursday, October 26, 2017 - GridGain Technology Evangelist Akmal Chaudhri will present, "How to Share State Across Multiple Spark Jobs using Apache® Ignite™."
Webinars
Meetups and User Groups
- Cambridge .NET User Group Meetup, Cambridge, U.K., Monday, September 18, 2017 - GridGain Technology Evangelist Akmal Chaudhri will present, "Scale Out and Conquer: Apache Ignite for .NET Users."
- Bay Area In-Memory Computing Meetup, Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - Denis Magda, product manager and Apache® Ignite™ PMC Chair, will present, "Apache Spark, Ignite and Flink: Where Fast Data Meets the IoT."
- Internet of Things (IoT) New York Meetup, Monday, September 25, 2017 - GridGain Technology Evangelist Akmal Chaudhri will present, "Apache Spark and Apache Ignite: Where Fast Data Meets the IoT."
- NYC In-Memory Computing Meetup, Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - GridGain Technology Evangelist Akmal Chaudhri will present, "Powering Up Banks and Financial Institutions with Distributed Systems."
- New York Kubernetes Meetup, Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - Denis Magda, product manager and Apache® Ignite™ PMC Chair, will provide a DevOps perspective on the orchestration of distributed databases and Apache Ignite.
- Big Data Developers Paris Meetup, Monday, October 2, 2017 - GridGain Technology Evangelist Akmal Chaudhri will discuss how to use in-memory technologies to boost Hadoop and Spark ecosystems.
- Openstack & Ceph User Group Meetup, Amsterdam, Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - GridGain Technology Evangelist Akmal Chaudhri will show attendees how to build a fast data solution that will receive endless streams from the IoT side and will be capable of processing the streams in real-time using Apache Ignite's cluster resources.
- Big Data Week London 2017: A Festival of Data, Friday, October 13, 2017 - GridGain Technology Evangelist Akmal Chaudhri will present, "Powering Up Banks and Financial Institutions with Distributed Systems."
- Silicon Valley Java User Group Meetup, Wednesday, October 18, 2017 - Denis Magda, product manager and Apache® Ignite™ PMC Chair, will present "Catch an intro to Apache Ignite and skyrocket Java applications."
- Eurostaff Big Data London Meetup, Thursday, October 19, 2017 - GridGain technology evangelist Akmal Chaudhri will show attendees how to build a fast data solution that will receive endless streams from the IoT side and will be capable of processing the streams in real-time using Apache Ignite's cluster resources.
