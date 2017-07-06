GridGain Systems Garners Multiple Prestigious Industry Honors

Recognition from Stevies, Network Products Guide, Red Herring and DBTA Reflects Success at Delivering Next-Generation In-Memory Computing Platform

FOSTER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 6, 2017) - GridGain Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing platform solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today announced the company has recently garnered multiple industry accolades. The company received two Bronze Awards from the American Business Stevie Awards, and one Gold Award and one Silver Award from the Network Products Guide's 12th Annual IT World Awards. GridGain Systems was also named a 2017 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner and was included on the Database Trends and Applications DBTA 100 list.

These industry recognitions reflect the ongoing success of GridGain Systems at delivering the GridGain in-memory computing platform, which is powering a next-generation memory-centric architecture that delivers dramatically improved application performance while reducing cost and complexity.

American Business Stevie Awards

GridGain Systems received Bronze Stevie Awards for GridGain Professional Edition in two categories -- "Company of the Year - Computer Software - Small" and "New Product or Service of the Year - Software - Other." Each year, more than 10,000 organizations in more than 60 nations compete for Stevies.

Network Products Guide

The 12th Annual IT World Awards named GridGain the Gold Award winner in the "Internet of Things" (IoT) category and the Silver Award winner in the "IT Products and Services for Finance, Banking and Insurance" category. The coveted annual IT World Awards recognition program encompasses the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, hot technologies, and other categories.

Red Herring

GridGain Systems was named a 2017 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner. Participating companies were judged by industry experts, insiders and journalists on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy and market penetration.

DBTA 100

GridGain was included in DBTA's annual DBTA 100 list of the companies that matter most in data. The directory was compiled by the editorial staff of Database Trends and Applications (DBTA), and the 100 companies on the list were selected based on their presence, execution, vision, and innovation in delivering products and services to the data management marketplace.

"We are immensely gratified to be recognized for our ability to execute both operationally and technically in one of the hottest emerging areas of computing," said Abe Kleinfeld, President and CEO of GridGain Systems. "In-memory computing is transforming the performance and economics of IT infrastructure by delivering speed, scale and high-availability -- characteristics that were extremely costly and difficult to achieve just a few years ago. GridGain Systems is leading the way in both advancing the state of the art of in-memory computing and educating the market on its maturity and cost-effectiveness."

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in- memory computing platform built on Apache® Ignite™. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial, software, ecommerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom and other major sectors, with a client list that includes Barclays, ING, Sberbank, Misys, IHS Markit, Workday, Silver Spring Networks and Huawei. GridGain solutions can connect data stores (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®) with web-scale applications or can function as a standalone transactional SQL database to enable massive data throughput and ultra-low latencies across a scalable, distributed cluster of commodity servers. GridGain is the most comprehensive, memory-centric in-memory computing platform for high volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, and hybrid transactional/analytical processing. For more information, visit www.gridgain.com.

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Hadoop, Hadoop, Apache Ignite, and Ignite are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.