GridGain Systems Ranks Among Top Five Fastest Growing Companies in Silicon Valley and the San Francisco Bay Area

Ranks #2 on Silicon Valley Business Journal's Fastest Growing Private Companies, #5 on San Francisco Business Times' Fast 100

FOSTER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 24, 2017) - GridGain Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today announced that it has been ranked no. 2 on the Silicon Valley Business Journal list of Fastest Growing Private Companies. The company was also ranked no. 5 by the 26th annual San Francisco Business Times Fast 100 list. From 2014 to 2016, GridGain revenues grew 919 percent, driven by demand from leading companies in industries including financial services, fintech, online travel services, IoT platforms, and other web-scale applications. The company has averaged triple-digit annual sales growth over each of the past four years.

These rankings join an impressive list of industry accolades already achieved in 2017, including:

"GridGain is executing at a high level and these awards underscore the strong demand for our products and our excellent team," said Abe Kleinfeld, President and CEO of GridGain Systems. "Over the next few years, every IT organization will need to explore the benefits of in-memory computing, and GridGain Systems is the industry leader and a trusted partner to help them do this."

GridGain Systems provides an in-memory computing platform which delivers speed, scale and high availability to data-intensive applications. Built on a memory-centric architecture that can leverage ongoing advancements in memory and storage technologies, the solution allows companies to future proof their applications. Based on Apache® Ignite™, the GridGain in-memory computing platform offers a 1,000x improvement in performance versus disk-based approaches, without replacing the existing underlying databases. It provides high-speed transactions with ACID guarantees, distributed SQL processing, streaming, and real-time analytics in a single, comprehensive data access and processing layer inserted between existing application and database layers. GridGain powers existing and new applications with a distributed, massively parallel architecture that runs on affordable, industry-standard hardware, and can be easily scaled by adding more nodes to the grid. GridGain can also serve as an ACID compliant distributed transactional SQL database spanning both memory and disk when utilizing the optional Persistent Store feature.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in- memory computing platform built on Apache® Ignite™. GridGain Systems solutions are used by global enterprises in financial, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom and other major sectors, with a client list that includes Barclays, ING, Sberbank, Misys, IHS Markit, Workday, Silver Spring Networks and Huawei. GridGain Systems solutions can connect data stores (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®) with web-scale applications, or can function as a standalone transactional SQL database, to enable massive data throughput and ultra-low latencies across a scalable, distributed cluster of commodity servers. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, and hybrid transactional/analytical processing. For more information, visit gridgain.com.

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Hadoop, Hadoop, Apache Ignite, and Ignite are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.