Griswold LLC Board Announces CEO Transition

David Natorski Elected To Replace Retiring Executive Daniel P. Mahoney

MOOSUP, CT--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Griswold LLC ("Griswold"), a leading manufacturer of microcellular polyurethane and cellular rubber solutions, today announced that David Natorski has been elected CEO by the company's Board of Managers effective June 1, 2017. Mr. Natorski will transition into the position following the retirement of current CEO Daniel P. Mahoney.

On behalf of Griswold's Board of Managers, Chairman Henry Hortenstine said, "Under Dan's leadership, Griswold has earned a reputation for delivering high quality engineered products designed for superior performance and a long product life cycle. During his tenure of over 14 years, Dan has guided the company through both the successful development of its microcellular polyurethane line of business and several exciting new products we will be announcing in the near future. More importantly, he has developed an outstanding group of employees who have dedicated themselves to operational excellence. For his service and dedication, we simply say thank you and wish him the best of luck in his well-earned retirement."

Mr. Hortenstine continued, "David has been intimately involved in every aspect of our business and has most recently led the company's expansion into Asia. We are excited to have such an accomplished executive available to us to continue Griswold's track record of success."

Mr. Mahoney said, "I have enjoyed my many years at Griswold and in particular the opportunity to service our long standing customers and working with our suppliers to produce world-class products. As David takes the helm, I am confident that Griswold will continue its growth trajectory as he and the team build on our strong foundation of success."

Mr. Natorski has been with Griswold for over 33 years and has held various sales and management positions since being hired in 1984 by Larry Sarni, past president and co-founder of the company. He has spearheaded both the company's growth strategy and its collaborative approach to product development.

Mr. Natorski said, "It is an honor to be elected as the new CEO of Griswold. I look forward to continuing to add value to our existing customer base through the development of the highest functioning, most cost-efficient solutions that are available in the market today."

About Griswold LLC

Griswold LLC is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of engineered cellular rubber and microcellular polyurethane products and solutions requiring the highest levels of performance. For over 65 years Griswold has built its business by collaborating with its customers to fabricate customized solutions to meet their most intricate design requirements. From vibration control to shock impact absorption our seasoned engineering team has deep expertise in creating effective approaches to meet our customers' unique functional requirements.

Griswold is dedicated to ensuring that its products and solutions enable the fastest possible speed to market while remaining cost effective and ultimately driving end-user success. Its engineering and production teams are flexible and nimble, often working with tight timelines and specific requirements even at low quantities. Griswold, which is based in Moosup, CT, serves the needs of companies in a range of sectors including industrial, printing, automotive, electronics, footwear, and die ejection.

For further information, please visit us at www.griswoldllc.com.