GRM Investments Ltd. Acquires Common Shares of Capstone Mining Corp.

GRM Investments Ltd. ("GRM") announces that on May 1, 2017, GRM acquired an aggregate of 963,900 common shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (the "Issuer") at a price of $1.053 per share, representing 0.25% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding common shares.

In addition to the above noted acquisition of 963,900 common shares of the Issuer, GRM also acquired a total of: (i) 2,125,500 common shares of the Issuer at a price of $0.30 per share on January 19, 2016; (ii) 3,300,000 common shares of the Issuer at a price of $0.30 per share on January 22, 2016; and (iii) 3,403,000 common shares of the Issuer at a price of $0.942 per share on April 28, 2017 (together with the above noted acquisition of 963,900 common shares, the "Transactions"). The total consideration paid by GRM for the Shares (defined below) was approximately $5,848,263.

GRM acquired beneficial ownership and control of an aggregate of 9,792,400 common shares of the Issuer through the Transactions (collectively, the "Shares"). GRM's early warning report dated January 18, 2016 reported that GRM had beneficial ownership and control of 43,283,761 common shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 11.33% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding common shares as of such date. Following the completion of the Transactions, GRM now has beneficial ownership and control of an aggregate of 53,076,161 common shares of the issuer, or approximately 13.56% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding common shares as of the date of this report, representing an increase of approximately 2.23% since the date of GRM's last early warning report. GRM acquired the Shares on the open market through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").

The common shares of the Issuer are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol "CS".

The common shares of the Issuer acquired by GRM are held for investment purposes. GRM will review its investment in the Issuer's common shares on a continuing basis and such holdings may be increased or decreased in the future. GRM may in the future acquire or dispose of common shares of the Issuer, through the open market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions dictate.

GRM has filed an early warning report pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues describing the above transactions with applicable securities regulatory authorities, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Issuer's head office is located at 2100 - 510 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 0M3.

GRM is a private company formed under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, the principal business of which is making investments, which include investments in securities.