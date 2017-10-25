GroGenesis CEO Richard Kamolvathin Interviewed by CEOCFO Magazine on AgraBurstPRO, an Organic Agricultural Input

CEO Discusses Company Mission, Expansion of Distributor Network and Revenues

SIOUX FALLS, SD--(Marketwired - Oct 25, 2017) - GroGenesis, Inc. ( OTCQB : GROG) (the "company"), a global sustainable pioneer in AgriTech™ and the producer of AgraBurstPRO™, an organic, non-GMO nano-surfactant and emulsifier for farmers, fertilizer manufacturers and commercial lawn and turf companies, announced today that CEOCFO Magazine, an online investment publication that conducts interviews with company CEOs and CFOs, featured Richard D. Kamolvathin, President and CEO of GroGenesis, Inc., in the October 23, 2017 issue. In an exclusive interview with Lynn Fosse, Senior Editor of CEOCFO Magazine, Mr. Kamolvathin discussed the company's vision of assisting farmers in providing a path to value-added organic food production and increasing crop yields in the process of that transition. The interview can be accessed at http://www.ceocfointerviews.com/interviews/GroGenesis17.htm.

GroGenesis management recently returned from South East Asia after conducting a very successful Global Partners Conference where the company signed a distribution agreement with Curwel International, Co. Ltd. of Phnom Penh, Cambodia to distribute GroGenesis' groundbreaking organic input, AgraBurstPRO™ in the countries of Cambodia, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Laos. GroGenesis has distributors in two other South East Asia countries -- Bangladesh and Myanmar -- and Latin America and the Caribbean Basin. The conference was covered by the media on TV, in newspapers, and online news sites.

Mr. Kamolvathin fielded questions on the company's prospects for revenues in the near future. He noted, "We look very positively towards generating revenue now with expectations -- and I underscore the word 'expectations' -- of healthy quarter to quarter revenue growth over the next two to four quarters. As of last quarter, we transitioned from a pre-revenue to a revenue-producing company. I like to say that we have moved from a company saying they have a product to a company that has a product that customers deem valuable enough to pay for."

When questioned about the company's future profitability, Mr. Kamolvathin said, "Our business model is designed to run lean, and we intend to keep it that way as we move forward. We contract with an experienced organic blender to produce AgraBurstPRO under our specifications and provide warehousing and logistical support. We do not have a retail sales force nor an institutional sales force. Our business is based on developing wholesalers, master distributors and distributors and then incentivizing them with a reasonable profit margin. We provide technical support and marketing support to these distributors, but we are structured to minimize the necessary overhead and shorten the path to long term profitability."

Mr. Kamolvathin emphasized that the Company's mission was two-fold. One goal is to make a demonstrable difference in the lives of farmers worldwide struggling to make a decent living for their families. And the second goal is to enhance shareholder value by growing deliberately and profitably to eventually becoming an influential force in the sustainable agriculture industry on a global scale.

About AgraBurstPRO™

AgraBurstPRO™ is a proprietary, organic, non-GMO agricultural input which improves the ability of any plant to efficiently access applied nutrients incorporated in fertilizers, improving drought tolerance and increasing crop yields. By optimizing the plant's uptake of applied pest and weed controls and fertilizers, food producers can minimize other input costs, reduce health risks to farm workers and produce healthy food for farmers' families and consumers. AgraBurstPRO™ is a revolutionary, all-natural, Broad Spectrum nano-surfactant agriculture input which acts as an efficient delivery system for the necessary inputs such as nutrients and additionally, has natural pest repellent properties. The product improves the natural health of all plants by dramatically stimulating the nutrient and water uptake in plants. The solution is a plant-based extract which is organic, non-toxic, carcinogen-free, biodegradable and safe for use in all soil conditions. Its application amplifies the plant's natural capacity to absorb nutrients and other inputs through its own foliage while augmenting root development. AgraBurstPRO™ facilitates the rapid nutrient transport at the cellular level, resulting in improved photosynthesis and increased absorption of the primary keys to growth: water, sugars, and minerals. AgraBurstPRO™ is specially formulated for organic and non-GMO producers and those food producers who are still using chemical fertilizers seeking to convert to non-GMO and organic food production, but can benefit all farmers, both conventional and organic farmers, with higher yields and improved soil health.

About Curewel International Co., Ltd (www.curewel.co)

Based in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Curewel International Company is a diversified business conglomerate with operations in Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Products, Construction Work Platforms, Batteries & Inverters, Agriculture, Mining, Fisheries, Real Estate and Orthocare products. With branch offices in Cambodia, Vietnam, Mauritius, Myanmar and Sri Lanka, Curewel International has built a reputation of offering innovative products and services to its clients in South East Asia.

About GroGenesis, Inc.

Headquartered in the heart of the US Farm Belt, Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based GroGenesis, Inc. is a sustainable AgriTech™ services enterprise offering food producers a revolutionary, proprietary, all-natural, non-GMO nano-surfactant which enhances soil and crop health and reduces the health risk to farm workers due to its non-toxic properties. GroGenesis' flagship product, AgraBurstPRO™, is a non-toxic concentrated solution agricultural input which enhances the ability of the plant to more efficiently use the added nutrients incorporated in fertilizers resulting in less fertilizer required. The application of AgraBurstPRO™ can begin the process of improving the health of the soil while minimizing the use of conventional chemical agricultural inputs. AgraBurstPRO™ also provides turf maintenance companies servicing homeowners, resorts, parks and golf courses with an organic input to improve the health and appearance of lawns and landscapes.

