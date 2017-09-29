GroGenesis Inc. to Host Inaugural Global Distributor Conference in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Accelerating GDP Growth through Agriculture

Attendees Include Government Officials, Media and Current and Prospective AgraBurst PRO™ Distributors

SIOUX FALLS, SD--(Marketwired - Sep 29, 2017) - GroGenesis, Inc. ( OTCQB : GROG) (the "company"), a global sustainable pioneer in AgriTech™ and producer of AgraBurstPRO™, an organic, non-GMO nano-surfactant and emulsifier for farmers, fertilizer manufacturers and commercial lawn and turf companies, announced today the Company will be hosting a two day Global Distributor Conference in Phnom Penh, Cambodia at the Sofitel Phnom Penh October 5-6, 2017.

Richard Kamolvathin, CEO of GroGenesis, will be presenting "Accelerating GDP Growth through Agriculture" to more than 150 attendees. Countries with agricultural sectors that make a significant contribution to GDP have the ability to increase their GDP growth rate by maximizing efficiencies and encouraging organic farming practices. With the increases in yield, farmers can earn the discretionary income to have a positive impact on a country's economy-at-large. AgraBurstPRO™ can become an integral part of farmers' farming practices to achieve this national goal.

Upon the conclusion of the presentation, an in-depth AgraBurstPRO™ Technical Information Presentation and Question and Answer Forum will be conducted to review field testing results on various crops and answer questions from interested parties on the science of AgraBurstPRO™ and its application protocols. Country distributors, sub-distributors and prospective distributors from nine (9) South East Asia countries (Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam), two (2) South American countries (Colombia and Peru) and one distributor from Switzerland will be participating in the forum.

Mr. Richard Kamolvathin, President and CEO/CSO of GroGenesis, said, "All countries have challenges in increasing their GDP growth rate. But countries with a large agriculture industry have a unique opportunity to dramatically accelerate their GDP growth by assisting their farmers to be good custodians of their soil while, at the same time, increasing their crop yields with a cost-efficient organic input. Improving the lives of farmers by introducing a totally safe to handle, non-toxic input that helps increase the family farmers' income is a core mission of GroGenesis."

Kamolvathin added, "We, at GroGenesis, are excited to be traveling to South East Asia to introduce AgraBurstPRO™ to our distributors and prospective distributors, media and government dignitaries. We have worked diligently over the past two years to perform the appropriate field tests with AgraBurstPRO™ to validate its efficacy, confirm the recommended protocols and document the increases in yield. We look forward to sharing this data with our distributor/partners next week."

About AgraBurstPRO™

AgraBurstPRO™ is a proprietary, all-natural, non-GMO agricultural input which improves the ability of the plant (crops, fruit trees, palms, etc.) to efficiently access applied nutrients incorporated in fertilizers (and thereby reducing fertilizer costs), improving drought tolerance and increasing crop yields. By optimizing the plant's uptake of applied pest and weed controls and fertilizers, food producers can minimize other input costs, reduce the health risk to workers and produce healthy food for farmers' families and consumers. AgraBurstPRO™ is an Organic, Broad Spectrum Nano Surfactant agriculture input which enhances the ability of the plant to more efficiently use the added nutrients incorporated in fertilizers resulting in less fertilizer required. The product improves the natural health of all plants --including crops, trees, vegetables and grasses--by dramatically stimulating the nutrient and water uptake in plants. The spray solution is a plant-based extract which is organic, non-toxic, carcinogen-free, biodegradable and safe for use in all soil conditions. Its application amplifies the plant's natural capacity to absorb nutrients through its own foliage while augmenting root development and soil uptake. AgraBurstPRO™ facilitates the rapid nutrient transport at the cellular level, resulting in improved photosynthesis and increased absorption of the primary keys to growth: water, sugars, and minerals. AgraBurstPRO™ is formulated for organic and non-GMO producers and those food growers seeking to convert to non-GMO and organic food production.

About GroGenesis, Inc.

Headquartered in the heart of the US Farm Belt, Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based GroGenesis, Inc. is a sustainable AgriTech™ services enterprise offering food producers a revolutionary, proprietary, all-natural, non-GMO nano-surfactant which enhances soil and crop health and reduces the health risk to farm workers due to its non-toxic properties. GroGenesis' flagship product, AgraBurstPRO™, is a non-toxic concentrated solution agricultural input which enhances the ability of the plant to more efficiently absorb nutrients in fertilizers resulting in lower fertilizer cosys. The application of AgraBurstPRO™ can begin the process of improving the health of the soil while minimizing the use of conventional chemical agricultural inputs. AgraBurstPRO™ also provides turf maintenance companies servicing homeowners, resorts, parks and golf courses with an organic input to improve the health and appearance of lawns and landscapes.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.GroGenesis.com.

