Grom Educational Services to Open New Office in Atlanta, Georgia

Will House the Company's NetSpective Webfilter Division and Technical Group

BOCA RATON, FL--(Marketwired - Nov 13, 2017) - Grom Social Enterprises ( OTCQB : GRMM) ("Grom" or the "Company"), a holding company for four wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, announced today its subsidiary Grom Educational Services ("GES") is opening a new 1,400 square foot office in Norcross, Georgia on January 1, 2018 to house its NetSpective Webfilter division. GES d/b/a as NetSpective Webfilter provides proprietary Internet filtering software, to over 3,700 schools and in excess of 2 million children, and generates revenue through a subscription model. NetSpective products comply with the Children's Internet Protection Act ("CIPA"), which requires that K-12 schools and libraries in the United States use Internet filters and implement other technology protection measures to protect children from harmful online content as a condition for federal funding. See www.gromedu.com for additional information.

Ralph Sabella, Grom's VP of Operations, stated, "The opening of the GES office is an important milestone for Grom. During the past year, NetSpective operated out of the offices of Telemate.net based in Norcross, Georgia. Additionally, our new offices will enable us to focus on expanding the web filter division as well as centralizing our very talented engineering and development group who will assist with all other Grom enterprises."

"We feel the combination of Grom's enhanced digital citizenship programs and extensive library of original content coupled with NetSpective Webfilter products, will bring significant added value to our menu of products and give us a leg up on the competition," said Darren Marks, President and CEO.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. operates four primary subsidiaries, including Grom Social, a safe social media platform for kids between the ages of five and 16. Since its beginnings in 2012, Grom Social has attracted kids and parents with the promise of a safe and secure environment where their kids can be entertained and can interact with their peers while learning good digital citizenship.

The Company also owns and operates Top Draw Animation, Inc., an award-winning animation company which produces animated content for Grom Social and other high-profile media properties such as Tom and Jerry, My Little Pony and Disney Animation's Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero. In addition, Grom Educational Services provides web filter services up to an additional two million children across 3,700 schools and libraries, and Grom Nutritional Services is in the process of creating a line of healthy nutritional supplements for children.

For more information please visit Grom's website at www.gromsocial.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including, but not limited to general stock market conditions. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing and new service lines, noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations where we will be providing services, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein. Stockholders and potential investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report are reasonable, we cannot assure stockholders and potential investors that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise.