Grom Social Enterprises Selects Gregory FCA as Investor Relations Agency of Record

BOCA RATON, FL--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. ( OTCQB : GRMM) ("Grom" or the "Company"), a holding company which operates primarily through four wholly-owned subsidiaries including Grom Social, a leading social networking community for kids between the ages of five and 16, today announced it has retained Gregory FCA, an award-winning, integrated investor relations/public relations agency, as Agency of Record for its investor relations initiatives. Additionally, Grom now trades under its new ticker symbol "GRMM" (OTCQB: GRMM). The Company's previous ticker symbol was "ILLU".

"Gregory FCA has a proven track record of developing dynamic investor relations campaigns for publicly traded companies listed on various national stock exchanges, and has experience in both retail and institutional investment sectors," said Darren Marks, Grom's Chairman and CEO. "Together, we'll embark on an aggressive campaign to become a listed company and to raise the awareness of Grom Social with analysts and investors. Our intention is to build an investor audience that is supportive of our management team and the plans we have to continue our successful growth."

"Grom Social's devotion to social responsibility, good digital citizenship and positive social interaction is admirable. It also adds value and sets Grom Social apart," said Joe Hassett, Senior Vice President of Gregory FCA. "We look forward to working with entire Grom team as well as with Grom's founder, 17 year old Zach Marks to promote Grom Social, inform investors about an exciting opportunity, and help build its highly interactive network."

"Grom's new ticker symbol better aligns us with our corporate name and reinforces our brand image," said Melvin Leiner, Executive Vice President. "We have built strong name recognition with Grom and believe that this change will help support our overall communications efforts to all of Grom's stakeholders."

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates Grom Social, a safe social media platform for kids between the ages of five and 16. Since our beginnings in 2012, Grom Social has attracted kids and parents with the promise of a safe and secure environment where their kids can be entertained and can interact with their peers while learning good digital citizenship.

The Company also owns and operates Top Draw Animation, Inc., an award-winning Manila, Philippines based animation company which produces 2D animated content for Grom Social. TDA is recognized by producers and broadcasters as a provider of quality television animation and currently provides services to many high-profile properties, including Tom and Jerry, My Little Pony and Disney Animation's Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero.

In addition, the Company's Grom Educational Services subsidiary provides web filtering services up to an additional two million children across 3,700 schools and libraries, and its Grom Nutritional Services subsidiary is in the process of producing healthy nutritional supplements for children.

For more information please visit Grom's website at www.gromsocial.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including, but not limited to general stock market conditions. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing and new service lines, noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations where we will be providing services, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein. Stockholders and potential investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report are reasonable, we cannot assure stockholders and potential investors that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise.