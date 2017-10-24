Grom Social Groundbreaking MamaBear app surpasses 800,000 Downloads

Recognized as "A Best Parenting App" by Mumii Family Awards for 2017

BOCA RATON, FL--(Marketwired - Oct 24, 2017) - Grom Social Enterprises ( OTCQB : GRMM) ("Grom" or the "Company"), a holding company for four wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, today announced that MamaBear, its groundbreaking all-in-one parenting app, had recently surpassed 800,000 downloads. MamaBear is an all-in one, mobile app that provides parents the ability to communicate, locate, organize and protect their children.

"MamaBear is a must-have app for parents around the world," says Darren Marks, Grom's Chairman and CEO. "Its amazing versatility and increased visibility as part of the Grom Social Enterprises platform has accelerated growth, increasing its global, downloads to over 800,000. Our intention is to integrate Mama Bear over the entire Grom Social network. MamaBear is an important part of Grom Social Enterprises as it provides parents peace of mind while parenting in the style they feel best for their family. By continually improving features and functionality, we want to provide families with a utility that helps them protect their children, encourage trust and respect their privacy."

About MamaBear

MamaBear is a leading-edge, mobile, all-in one parenting app that creates a private family communication hub providing parents with an efficient way to communicate, locate, organize and protect their children with peace of mind in this complex social and digital media age.

The app is available on iTunes and Google Play. MamaBear provides parents with a powerful all-in-one safety and awareness tool that offers a unique set of social media monitoring features, family mapping, alerts and reputation management tools, as well as alerts to cyber threats toward their children. Moreover it offers a private place for families to communicate and stay abreast of family activities such as kids' team sports.

Since its initial launch MamaBear has received extensive media coverage in the U.S. The mobile application is being installed on phones across the U.S. and around the world.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. owns five separate subsidiaries, including Grom Social, a safe social media platform for kids between the ages of five and 16. Since its beginnings in 2012, Grom Social has attracted kids and parents with the promise of a safe and secure environment where their kids can be entertained and can interact with their peers while learning good digital citizenship.

The Company also owns and operates Top Draw Animation, Inc., an award-winning animation company which produces animated content for Grom Social and other high-profile media properties such as Tom and Jerry, My Little Pony and Disney Animation's Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero. In addition, Grom Educational Services provides web filtering services up to an additional two million children across 3,700 schools and libraries, and Grom Nutritional Services is in the process of creating a line of healthy nutritional supplements for children.

For more information please visit Grom's website at www.gromsocial.com.

