Groovy Worm Composter Wins International Design Award

BURLINGTON, VT--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Composting sometimes gets a bad rap. Some fear that it's smelly. And many composters are, shall we say, less than easy on the eye. But one, groovy-looking Worm Farm Composter sold in the U.S. by Gardener's Supply Company, is being recognized with an international design award. Thousands of products were vying for the "Red Dot Award," and the Worm Farm Composter has achieved this coveted design recognition.

The founder and CEO of the Red Dot Award, Dr. Peter Zec says the winners are "pursuing the right design strategy." He adds: "They have recognized that good design and economic success go hand in hand."

Gardener's Supply Company spokesperson Claudia Marshall says, "We knew this cool composter was going to be a hit with our customers when we introduced it late last year. And the award is icing on that cake," she adds.

The attractive kit turns kitchen scraps into fertilizer for houseplants and for gardens. With its combination of colorful plastic and wood, it adds not only a great design element to kitchens and mud rooms, it keeps household trash out of the landfill and turns that trash into something worthwhile. It does not smell.

The Worm Farm Composter (known in Europe as the Worm Farm Urbalive) originated with a leading Czech designer, Jiri Pelcl, and will be honored in Essen, Germany along with other design honorees on July 3rd. The composter receives a 4 ½ star rating at gardeners.com. One five-star reviewer in Waldport, OR writes, "My new worm composter was simple to assemble and my worms are already actively doing their job!"

About Gardener's Supply Company

Founded in 1983, Gardener's Supply Company is a 100% employee-owned company of avid gardeners providing garden-tested, earth-friendly products combined with practical information. Located in Burlington, Vermont, the company has won many awards for its innovative gardening products, online gardening content and progressive management style. Gardener's Supply is also a Certified B Corporation and donates 8-percent of its profits to charity. www.gardeners.com

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/18/11G136096/Images/Worm_Farm_Composter_Image-7a9e897cc56181c48152f0725fcc3e04.jpg