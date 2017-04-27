Grosso Group Brings Decades of Experience to Golden Arrow Resources, Plus Executive Interview - SECFilings.com

REDONDO BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - SECFilings.com, a leading financial news and information portal offering free real-time public company filing alerts, announces the publication of an article and executive interview discussing the Grosso Group and how its experience in Argentina is helping to ensure the success of Golden Arrow Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE: GRG) ( OTCQB : GARWF). In the interview, Golden Arrow's VP of Exploration and Development, Brian McEwen, talks about the company's recent developments and the direction forward.

A History of Success

The Grosso Group is a private management company that has become a leading pioneer of mineral exploration. Since 1993, the group has discovered three multi-million ounce precious metal deposits and partnered with industry majors. The group's president, Joseph Grosso, was also named Argentina's Mining Man of the Year in 2005.

The Grosso Group was founded by Joseph Grosso, a respected entrepreneur with extensive international business experience in South America, Europe, and Asia. In addition to promoting good mining practices, Mr. Grosso is fluent in Italian, English, and Spanish and lived in Argentina, where he acquired a very deep appreciation for Latin culture and successfully developed a vast network of contacts.

During a family visit to Argentina in 1993, Mr. Grosso met the ex-chief geologist for the government who explained the early-stage opportunities in Argentina. The two formed Minas Argentina S.A. and eventually discovered the Gualcamayo gold project, which Yamana has in production, along with the world's largest primary silver deposit, Navidad, which Pan American Silver is planning on bringing into production After advancing the Gualcamayo discovery through various stages of development, the project and company were sold to Yamana Gold Inc. -- a $2.5 billion industry major.

Experienced Management Team

Grosso Group founder Joseph Grosso is joined by a team of experienced professionals in both finance and mining.

Darren Urquhart is a chartered accountant with more than 10 years of experience working in both public practice and industry. Over the years, Mr. Urquhart has offered Chief Financial Officer and accounting services to numerous TSX Venture-listed exploration companies in the Vancouver area. These qualifications make him perfect for helping keep public companies in Grosso Group's portfolio on track in terms of finances and capital raising.

VP of Business Development, Mr. Nikolaos Cacos, MIM, BSc, has over 24 years of management experience in the mineral exploration industry, including the administration and strategic planning for public companies. He currently serves as an officer and director on several TSX Venture-listed companies, while his extensive experience helps companies in Grosso Group's portfolio remain on track with their operational goals.

VP of Exploration and Development, Brian McEwen, is a professional geologist with more than 30 years of exploration and production experience in open pit and underground mining projects and operations. Throughout his career, Mr. McEwen has managed numerous projects in Canada, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Latin America with roles including project management, reserve calculations, and others.

Golden Arrow Resources recently announced its joint venture with Silver Standard Resources -- a $1.3 billion industry major in the silver space. In addition to a $15 million payment on May 30, representing its share of profits from the Pirquitas silver mine since October 2015, the company will receive a 25% stake in Silver Standard's Pirquitas mine and have a clear path forward for its Chinchillas project.

Under the terms of the deal, Silver Standard will receive access to Golden Arrow's Chinchillas project that's about 42 kilometers away from its open pit Pirquitas mine that's rapidly running out of ore. The Chinchillas project will have convenient access to the mill, processing plant, and other equipment to keep production costs low. Golden Arrow will also benefit from ongoing revenue sharing without the full cost of developing the mine on its own.

Please follow the link to read the full article and see the interview: http://analysis.secfilings.com/articles/163-grosso-group-brings-decades-of-experience-to-golden-arrow-resources

