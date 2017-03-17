Ground breaking for new Port Coquitlam Recreation Complex

PORT COQUITLAM, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - Investing in modern infrastructure provides families and residents of all ages with opportunities to participate in recreational activities, as well as a place to gather, learn and strengthen ties.

Today Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Linda Reimer, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Port Moody-Coquitlam, on behalf of the Honourable Peter Fassbender, Minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development; Wendy Booth, 1st Vice-President for the Union of BC Municipalities; and Greg Moore, Mayor of Port Coquitlam, celebrated the start of construction of the new $132-million Port Coquitlam Community Recreation Complex. This important milestone marks the beginning of an eagerly awaited facility dedicated to providing Port Coquitlam residents with new programs and services.

Once complete in July 2021, the 205,000-square-foot structure will include an aquatic facility, three ice sheets, a fitness studio, as well as a new library for the community to enjoy.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is proud to invest in projects like the Port Coquitlam Recreation Complex that will attract visitors all year round and provide an active, social gathering place for the community now and for years to come. Federal support for major infrastructure projects not only enhances Canadians' quality of life, but also creates good, well-paying jobs that can help the middle class grow and prosper."

Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam,

On behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Port Coquitlam Recreation Complex is a great example of how all levels of government work in partnership to meet the needs of communities in our province. With a new library, outdoor plaza and recreational facilities, this centre will become an important community gathering place that will enhance our residents' lives for decades to come."

Linda Reimer, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Port Moody-Coquitlam

"Building recreational infrastructure that reflects the interests of residents is one of the many ways in which local governments are creating healthy, vibrant communities. I am very pleased that the Government of Canada and the Government of British Columbia are making significant investments in Port Coquitlam's promising new recreational facility."

Councillor Murry Krause, President, Union of BC Municipalities

"We're excited to see construction finally starting on our new Community Recreation Complex, which will be a vibrant community hub and a place where people will gather, meet for coffee, take part in activities, and access a variety of services. It will be a significant upgrade to the recreation opportunities we offer in Port Coquitlam and help meet the needs of our growing community."

Greg Moore, Mayor of Port Coquitlam

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is contributing up to $12,500,000 to this project through the Building Canada Fund - Major Infrastructure Component and close to $1,100,000 through the federal Gas Tax Fund.

The Union of BC Municipalities administers the federal Gas Tax Fund in British Columbia in partnership with the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia.

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

