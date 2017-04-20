Groundspeed Appoints Andrew Robinson to Board of Directors

Global insurance leader lends expertise to claim data automation firm.

ANN ARBOR, MI --(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Groundspeed Analytics (Groundspeed), the commercial insurance data automation firm accelerating financial performance through machine learning, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Robinson as an independent director to the firm's existing four-member Board of Directors.

"I couldn't be more pleased to be part of the innovative solutions Groundspeed is delivering," said Robinson. "Brokers and insurance companies alike are deriving tremendous business insight and process efficiency from Groundspeed's solutions. I look forward to working with Jeff Mason and the other Groundspeed board members as we continue to grow and develop the company."

Robinson currently serves as global chief operating officer for Crawford and Company ( NYSE : CRD-A), the largest global claims services company, and as chairman of WeGoLook, an innovative mobile technology and crowdsourcing company recently acquired by Crawford and Company. Previously, Robinson was president of specialty lines and EVP of corporate development at The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE : THG), and a board member for Chaucer, one of the largest Lloyd's of London managing agents.

"Andrew is a global insurance leader with deep domain expertise across the entire commercial insurance vertical," said Jeff Mason, founder and CEO of Groundspeed. "His industry leadership experience adds valuable perspective to Groundspeed's Board at a time of exciting change, and we appreciate his judgment and counsel in driving the company forward."

Groundspeed uses machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to automate insurance data for commercial insurance brokers, insurance companies and third-party administrators (TPAs). By transforming loss runs, exposure documents, and policy forms into actionable insights, Groundspeed helps insurance clients drive better financial outcomes.

About Groundspeed Analytics, Inc. (Groundspeed)

Groundspeed Analytics, Inc. (Groundspeed) accelerates commercial insurance performance with the power of machine learning and artificial intelligence. The Groundspeed platform automatically turns loss runs, exposure documents and policy files into actionable information, empowering users to identify profitable pools of risk and drive better financial outcomes. Groundspeed is privately funded and based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. To learn more about Groundspeed, please visit www.groundspeed.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/20/11G136423/Images/AndrewRobinson-296835da4c31aa998f08a65060c64768.jpeg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/20/11G136423/Images/mason_head_wht-b93eeb6be3f1bc11b6708eb66fda3440.jpg