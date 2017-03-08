Groundstar Resources Limited Responds to Unusual Trading Activity

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) -

Groundstar Resources Limited (TSX VENTURE:GSA) (the "Company") announces that it has become aware of the unusual trading volumes and stock price fluctuation of the Company`s common shares which are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. At the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Company wishes to confirm that management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity and knows of no reason for the unusual trading activity. The Company is current on its regulatory filings and plans to report the third quarter results later this month as required by applicable securities laws.

About Groundstar Resources Limited

Incorporated in 1968, Groundstar Resources Limited is a publicly traded oil and gas company actively growing a portfolio targeting producing oil and gas assets with development opportunities and exploration upside. The Company's current portfolio of resource assets provides both near term and longer term potential. Groundstar is quoted and trades under the ticker symbol "GSA" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

