Group Ten Metals Updates Management, Grants Incentive Options

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX VENTURE:PGE)(FRANKFURT:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") is pleased to announce two additions to its management team: Ms. Connie Norman has been appointed as Corporate Secretary, and Mr. Chris Ackerman has been appointed the role of Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, both effective immediately.

Mr. Ackerman was previously Senior Manager, Corporate Communications at Wellgreen Platinum and Senior Business Development Advisor with the Yukon Ministry of Economic Development. He is presently also Senior Management at Metallic Minerals Corp., a Yukon-focused silver exploration company.

Ms. Norman is currently Corporate Secretary at Foran Mining and Metallic Minerals and has extensive experience in corporate governance and administration in large corporations and small- to mid-cap public companies.

Group Ten CEO Michael Rowley commented, "We are very pleased to be building the team again and, in particular, to have engaged Chris who has a wealth of Yukon experience from his work at Wellgreen Platinum and the Yukon government. We look forward to making further key announcements in the coming weeks and months, as we continue to implement our strategy following our recent financings."

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive options to employees, consultants, officers and directors to acquire a total of 2.84 million common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 per share for a period of five years based on the closing price of the Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on Friday, March 17, 2017.

