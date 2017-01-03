Groupo Transcoma Restructures and Unifies Communications with the Avaya IP Office Platform

Global maritime services company modernizing communications in offices throughout Spain, Europe and North Africa

BARCELONA, SPAIN --(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - Avaya today announced that Groupo Transcoma, one of the most powerful and solid holding companies in domestic and international commerce, is modernizing and unifying communications with a new solution from Avaya.

As a key part of its global implementation strategy, the maritime services company is moving beyond the limited functionality of its hardware-based switchboards to the streamlined, software-based Avaya IP Office platform. The Avaya solution is already deployed at Groupo Transcoma's Barcelona headquarters and in will ultimately connect 26 offices throughout Spain, Europe and North Africa.

Groupo Transcoma's new communications platform will enable the company to reduce administration, operating and maintenance costs. Smart routing will take advantage of the lowest cost route to connect calls across the company's offices. Calls can be seamlessly forwarded between any office without incurring additional network costs.

As befitting a maritime transportation company, employees will have greater mobility as their cellphones and smart devices can now become extensions on the Avaya IP Office platform, making them accessible through their company number regardless of whether they're in the office, traveling or working remotely.

As Groupo Transcoma adds new offices and employees, the Avaya platform simply scales to make room without complicated upgrades and configuration requirements.

"We were paying very high maintenance and administration costs due to having so many offices. The obsolete terminals are being replaced without the need for hardware. We are noticing cost savings because we do not have to invest in new switchboards but can connect the smallest locations to the central switchboard via the VPN. The idea is to have only three switchboards that unify all offices."

Giles Antonio, organization and systems director, Groupo Transcoma

About Grupo Transcoma

Grupo Transcoma's origins date back to 1810, when Agencia Marítima Daniel Ripol y Cía was established in Barcelona, performing shipping activities. In 1940, it adopted the trading name Transcoma. In 1969, Transcoma intensified its expansion into the management of customs, freight forwarding and logistics activities. As a result, Grupo Transcoma was formed, a family organization with 100% national capital. For more information: www.grupotranscoma.com

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking- offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

