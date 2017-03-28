Grow Condos, Inc. to Appear in the Cannabis Investor Magazine & Webcast

EAGLE POINT, OR--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Grow Condos, Inc. ( OTCQB : GRWC), a fully reporting publicly traded company specialized in cannabis industry related "Condo" style real estate and turn-key grow facilities, is pleased to announce that Grow Condos, Inc. will present on the Company's activities on the CANNAINVESTOR Webcast (www.cannawebcast.com) on Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 2 PM EST. Mr. Wayne Zallen, Chief Executive Officer will deliver the online 30-minute presentation followed by 15-minutes of live Q&A. Cannabis investors, analysts, executives, media, and consumers who would like to attend the free online webcast, please click on the link www.cannawebcast.com and visit the Registration Page. After you register you will receive a link via e-mail to access the webcast on presentation day. To view the recorded presentation, please visit www.youtube.com and search for "Cannabis Investor Webcast". The recorded presentation will be available two weeks after the live presentation.

Topics Included for Discussion:

1) The recent Lake Selmac Resorts acquisition and the plans for the build out of the Smoke on The Water brand and its line of cannabis friendly RV and Campgrounds

2) The RV Campground space is entirely ripe for a "role up" acquisition strategynna

3) Why Condo Style properties are perfect for the small cannabis farmer

4) Why Grow Condo's believes the "Pick and Shovel" approach is the best way to attack the explosive industry.

5) What are Wayne Zallen's and Grow Condo's thoughts on the recent Trump and Sessions appointment along with the outlook of the industry.

Grow Condos, Inc. will be sub-featured in the March / April issue of the CANNAINVESTOR Magazine. To view the Company's sub-feature article in the CANNAINVESTOR Magazine, please visit www.cannainvestormag.com and subscribe for free on Thursday, March 30, 2017. CANNAINVESTOR Magazine & Webcast is the leading industry magazine and webcast for cannabis investors, analysts and financial media.

"The CANNAINVESTOR Magazine and Webcast are digital platforms that will assist Grow Condos, Inc. increase its awareness and exposure to new investors and updating existing investors about the Lake Selmac Resort & RV Park acquisition," said Mr. Wayne Zallen, Chief Executive Officer.

About Grow Condos, Inc.

Grow Condos, Inc.: Grow Condos is a fully reporting publicly traded company listed under the symbol GRWC. It is a real estate purchaser, developer and manager of specific use industrial properties providing "condo" style turn-key grow facilities to support the cannabis industry. We own, lease, sell and manage multi-tenant properties.

Like during the Gold Rush days in California, Grow Condos is focused on a pick-and-shovel approach to participating in the exploding marijuana industry. We finance the purchase and/or development of properties by offering to investors private placement sponsorships, debt instruments, or limited partnerships. We believe there is a significant investor demand for such opportunities. Currently we own and manage a 15,000-square foot warehouse in Eagle Point, Oregon, own and developing a property in Eugene Oregon and are currently looking into other acquisitions in Oregon, Colorado, Washington, California and Nevada with like-minded investors who want to share in the growth of this dynamic new industry.

