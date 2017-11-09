GrowthPoint Stuctures Announces Jim Pickell as President

Proven Entrepreneur Aims to Shake-up Construction Industry with Factory Approach

CARSON, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 9, 2017) - GrowthPoint Structures, an innovative California-based modular builder of affordable housing, schools and disaster relief dwellings, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Pickell as president. Previously the president of HomeExchange.com and co-founder of OpenEnglish.com, Pickell's expertise in scaling businesses during the high-growth phase will be critical as GrowthPoint develops the future of factory-based construction.

Pickell will be based at GrowthPoint's new, state-of-the-art, 120,000-square-foot facility in Carson, Calif. As president, he will help position the company to respond to the enormous demand for its award-winning solutions, while providing client partners with the transparent working relationships they desire.

"I've been very impressed with GrowthPoint's revolutionary model, which is setting the standard for affordable and sustainable development," said Pickell. "My initial focus will be to ensure that the company has the foundation to support the market demand for our offerings, while continuing to improve the build quality our clients expect and further compressing our timelines for delivery."

GrowthPoint addresses a growing social problem as private individuals, companies and governments share a desire to build efficiently and cost-effectively. In an industry that is notorious for cost overruns and waste, GrowthPoint's model turns construction on its head with a factory-oriented approach that minimizes on-site development times and significantly reduces the cost of holding vacant land. With designs already in place for medical clinics, emergency shelters, schools, bathrooms, workforce housing and command centers, the company's shipping container-based structures are designed for real-world use, both long-term and when needed most.

Founder and former president, Preston Clark, states: "Jim has been a trusted advisor to GrowthPoint for many years, and is well-qualified to lead the company. I am confident that he will enable GrowthPoint to continue providing value and innovation to the construction industry, and that he's the right person to scale the company."

Pickell established himself at HomeExchange.com and OpenEnglish.com as a transformer of traditional businesses with innovative new technologies, while driving operational excellence. Prior to those roles, he served as the senior vice president at Sony, where he oversaw the digital distribution of films, music and e-books. He began his career as a corporate attorney, focusing on mergers and acquisitions. Pickell holds a degree in economics from UC Berkeley, a law degree from Loyola Law School and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

About GrowthPoint Structures

GrowthPoint Structures, located in Carson, Calif., is a manufacturer of ultra-energy efficient, environmentally sustainable, modular buildings, developed for the affordable housing, educational and disaster relief housing markets. Founded in 2009, the company has a revolutionary design that has set the standard for sustainability, with first-of-its-kind LEED Gold completed projects. Using proprietary design, the structures are more than 100 times stronger than conventional building codes, making them highly suitable for regions prone to earthquakes, hurricanes and tornados. For more information, visit www.growthpointstructures.com.