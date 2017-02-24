Grupo TMM Will Report Fourth-Quarter 2016 Financial Results At Latest On March 27

MEXICO CITY--(Marketwired - Feb 24, 2017) - Grupo TMM, S.A.B. ( OTC PINK : GTMAY) (BMV: TMM A) ("TMM" or the "Company"), a Mexican maritime transportation and logistics company, announced it will report its 2016 fourth-quarter earnings, originally scheduled for February 27, at latest on March 27.

The change in reporting date is due its previously announced corporate restructuring process, which delayed the integration and issuance of information.

Included in this press release are certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on the beliefs of the Company's management as well as on assumptions made. Actual results could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty. The following factors could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements: global, US and Mexican economic and social conditions; the effect of the North American Free Trade Agreement on the level of US-Mexico trade; the condition of the world shipping market; the success of the Company's investment in new businesses; risks associated with the Company's reorganization and restructuring; the ability of the Company to reduce corporate overhead costs; the ability of management to manage growth and successfully compete in new businesses; and the ability of the Company to restructure or refinance its indebtedness. These risk factors and additional information are included in the Company's reports on Form 6-K and 20-F on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.