GSA Seeks Contractor to Move, Place, and Re-Install Richmond Cycle Sculpture at Frank Hagel Federal Building

RICHMOND, CA--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) on March 1 released a combined synopsis/solicitation for a contractor to provide fine art moving services. The contractor who receives the award must move, temporarily place, and subsequently re-install the Richmond Cycle sculpture by Richard Hunt at the Frank Hagel Federal Building in Richmond, California.

This sculpture is being temporarily relocated to facilitate a plaza repaving project.

The GSA has set aside this opportunity for a certified small business, including responsible small businesses, veteran-owned small businesses, service-disabled veteran owned small businesses, HUBZone small businesses, small disadvantaged businesses, and women-owned small businesses.

The GSA estimates the cost of this project to be between $100,000 and $250,000; anticipates awarding a contract in late March or early April 2017; and intends to award a firm-fixed price competitive acquisition using the Simplified Acquisition Procedures found in FAR Part 13, basing the award on lowest price technically acceptable (LPTA).

To qualify as "technically acceptable," contractors interested in and capable of fulfilling this contract must submit the following information along with their offered price:

A resume for a Fine Arts Conservator who has a graduate degree in fine arts moving or the equivalent professional training and experience. Further, the Fine Arts Conservator must be specialized in objects conservation and possess demonstrable experience handling similar types of objects, contexts, and problems. The Fine Arts Conservator must demonstrate a high level of technical experience in the conservation of sculpture of the type and comparable to this project with at least five years of such experience.

Demonstrate completion of a minimum of two similar projects, where similar project is defined as the relocation of a sculpture (a) whose size was at least 130 inches in length x 652 inches in width x 105 inches in height; (b) that involved that use of a crane; and (c) that was completed within the last five years. The written summary of each project cannot exceed one page in length.

Contact information for a minimum of two references for each similar project submitted.

Contractors must submit offered prices on a completed, signed GSA form 300, along with a separate breakdown of the price elements included in the lump sum offer.

Contractors must submit all required information by no later than March 15, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. PDST to Contracting Officer Colleen Butler at colleen.butler@gsa.gov.

To receive the contract, contractors also must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

