GSA Seeks Contractor to Perform SEM Program Surveys

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), Public Buildings Service (PBS), released on March 23 a presolicitation notice for Survey Services for its Safety and Environmental Management (SEM) Program in various locations within the National Capital Region (NCR).

The GSA plans to procure and award a Multiple Award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, and subsequently issue firm fixed-price task orders under these contracts, as it needs SEM professional services on specific projects.

The GSA intends to award a one-year contract, with four subsequent one-year option periods.

The applicable NAICS code is 541620, Environmental Consulting Services, and the small business size standard is $15 million. The GSA intends to award the contract to a small business who qualifies for and is certified to receive one or more types of set-asides.

The GSA intends the contractor who receive the award to provide a full suite of services, including Combined Safety, Environment and Fire Protection Branch (SEM) Surveys, Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Survey, OSH Program Reviews/Audits, and Child Development Surveys.

The GSA intends to issue the award to the offeror whose proposal offers the best value to the government, and also will take into account price and technical factors, including past performance, building assessment experience, and personnel qualifications. Technical factors and past performance, when combined, are significantly more important than price, according to the GSA's presolicitation notice.

The GSA intends to issue an RFP on or around April 5, 2017 at FedBizOpps.com.

Interested and capable contractors with questions can contact Contract Specialist Shane Fawcett at william.fawcett@gsa.gov.

The contractor who receives this contract must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

US Federal Contractor Registration, the world's largest third-party government registration firm, completes the required Registrations on behalf of its clients. It also makes available information about opportunities like this, as well as training on how to locate, research, and respond to opportunities.

For more information, to get started with a SAM registration, or to learn more about how US Federal Contractor Registration can help your business succeed, call 877-252-2700, ext. 1.

We also make available for our clients and for contracting officers our proprietary Advanced Federal Procurement Data Search (AFPDS). Our Advanced Federal Procurement Data Search (AFPDS) gives you in one place instant bid notifications, bid proposal prospecting, and information about government procurement officers. We make this search tool available to clients, as part of our commitment to helping each and every USFCR client succeed and thrive as a government contractor.

For contracting officers, the AFPDS gives them in one place access to a database of available contractors and also a place to post information about opportunities. Contracting officers get free access to AFPDS. We also provide interested contracting officers a list of contractors who may be able to provide a service and/or product that they need.

To learn more about how we can help you succeed as a government contractor, call 877-252-2700, ext. 1.