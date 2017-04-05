GSA Seeks HVAC Renovation Proposals

PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - The General Services Administration (GSA) on April 4 released a solicitation for proposals from contractors interested in and capable of renovating the heating, cooling, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems at the Mid-Atlantic Social Security Center in Philadelphia, PA.

This project includes replacing eight 12-ton chilled water computer room air conditioning units and 300 existing two-pipe fan coil units; repairing and replacing various internal components of four existing air handling units; replacing 14 existing pipe expansion compensators; replacing 300 existing four-pipe fan coil units; and replacing all pipe insulation and most risers and run-outs.

The NAICS Code is 238220 (Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning), and the small business size stand is $15 million. The GSA intends to issue a contract in approximately July 2017, and estimates the project to cost between $5 million dollars and $10 million dollars.

The contractor who receives the award must complete the project within 547 calendar days after receiving the notice to proceed. This period of time includes 60 calendar days for security clearances and badges.

The GSA intends to issue a firm fixed-price award to the offeror who provides best value, based on technical merit and price proposals. For this procurement, technical evaluation factors are significantly more important than price. Responses are due by no later than 2 p.m. EST on May 17, 2017.

Submit all questions to Jeffery Linskens at jeffery.linskens@gsa.gov.

The contractor who receives this contract also must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

