GSA Seeks Office Space in Tyler, Texas

TYLER, TX--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) on Friday, March 17 modified a previously released solicitation for office space in Tyler, Texas to include supplemental information. It also extended the date by which it must receive all responses.

The office space must be within the following area:

NORTH: Beginning at the intersection of N NW Loop 323 and State Highway 110 (SH 110) continuing in an easterly direction through the intersection of SH110 and West Gentry Parkway (W Gentry Pkwy) continuing in an easterly direction through the intersection of W Gentry Parkway and State Highway 147 (SH 147) continuing in an easterly direction through the intersection of SH 147 and N Beckham Ave continuing in a southerly direction through the intersection of N Beckham Ave and East Line Street (E Line St) continuing in an easterly direction through the intersection of E Line St and East Commerce Street (E Commerce St) continuing in an easterly direction ending at the intersection of E Commerce St and N NE Loop 323.

EAST: Beginning at the intersection of E Commerce St and N NE Loop 323 continuing in a southerly direction through the intersection of East Erwin Street and S SE Loop 323 continuing in a southerly direction ending at the intersection of S SE Loop 323 and SH 110.

SOUTH: Beginning at the intersection of S SE Loop 323 and SH 110 continuing in a westerly direction through the intersection of Old Troup Hwy and E SE Loop 323 continuing in a westerly direction through the intersection of State Highway 69 and W SW Loop 323 continuing in a westerly direction ending at the intersection of State Highway 155 (SH 155) and W SW Loop 323.

WEST: Beginning at the intersection of SH 155 and S SW Loop 323 continuing in a northerly direction through the intersection of State Highway 64 and N NW Loop 323 continuing in a northerly direction ending at the intersection of N NW Loop 323 and SH 110.

The GSA requires 6,782 square feet of available space, 12 parking spots, and a lease term of between five and 10 years. The GSA also requires 24/7 access to the space 365 days a year, and prefers to lease space in an existing federal or commercially-leased building which meets its requirement. In its solicitation, the GSA also indicated its plans to prioritize space in a Class A building in a professional Commercial Office/Research and Development Park (R/D) as well as to space available on the second story of a building or higher.

If the GSA cannot find space on the second story of a building or higher, it will access first floor space under the following conditions:

The Government is the sole tenant

The lease includes all "on-site" required secured parking for official law enforcement vehicles

20-foot setback from building to all sidewalks, access streets, parking lots, and adjoining streets

A fence meeting government specifications is included at lessor/owner expense

A blast film is provided at owner's expense, if the government determines blast film is required based on a risk/vulnerability property assessment (which the government intends to complete on a case-by-case basis)

The Government also will consider first-floor space in a multi-tenant building if the other tenants are not retail and do not cater to heavy public use or heavy foot/vehicle traffic; that it can lease contiguous space on a single floor or adjoining floors (including stacked space); and that it has the right to relocate exterior penetrations for security concerns.

For multi-tenant, multi-story buildings, the government requires sole access to an elevator controlled by a card reader type system that runs from a secure parking level, with elevator exits to visitor entry and secure areas.

The government also requires secure on-site or adjacent parking in the form of an enclosed garage with reserved spaces or an adjacent surface lot with direct access to a building entrance. Interior parking must have a 12' height clearance and exterior parking must be able to be secured with fencing and access control devices.

Other considerations:

The government must have the right to mount roof antennas

It cannot be collocated with federal, state, or local government agencies or private firms whose primary clientele are involved or have ties to criminal elements

It cannot be collocated win agencies providing probation and/or parole services, halfway houses, drug abuse counseling/rehabilitation programs, similar social service and welfare type programs, and private law firms representing drug offenders.

Building entrances/exits must not be located within 1,000 feet line of sight or the vicinity of a designated drug-free zone of school/park/day care boundary, residential/hoteling/shopping center, and arenas or where drug activities are prevalent

Offered space must meet government requirements for fire safety, accessibility, and seismic and sustainability standards per the terms of the lease

The lease must be fully serviced

Offered space must not be in the 100-year flood plain.

Responses from interested and capable contractors are due by no later than April 6 at 5 p.m. CST. Interested contractors can mail responses to the attention of Leasing Contracting Officer Thomas Sisson at the GSA at 819 Taylor Street, Room 11A01, Fort Worth, Texas, 76102, or e-mail responses to Sisson at thomas.sisson@gsa.gov.

Responses and expressions of interest must include:

Building name and address and location of available space in building

Location of space offered

Rentable and useable square footage offered and rental rate (per ABOA square foot, fully serviced, and if rate includes an amount for tenant improvements, stating the amount, if any)

Date of space availability

Amount and type of onsite parking available, and cost (include whether expected rental rate includes the cost of the required parking)

Information about energy efficiency and renewable energy features in the building

List of building services provided

Name, address, telephone number, and e-mail of point of contact

Evidence of authority to represent the owner, if not the owner and building ownership information

The contractor who receives this contract must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

