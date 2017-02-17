GSI Technology, Inc. to Present at the Energy Consequences of Information (ECI) Workshop

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 17, 2017) - GSI Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ : GSIT) today announced that Paul D. Armijo, Jr., Director of Aerospace & Defense Business Sector, will present at the Energy Consequences of Information (ECI) Workshop at the La Fonda on the Plaza Hotel in Santa Fe. The workshop will be held February 23-25, 2017 and is being hosted by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), the Air Force Office of Scientific Research (AFOSR), and the Department of Energy (DOE). The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, February 23, and will cover a patented Associative Processing Unit (APU) that changes the concept of computing from serial data processing -- where data is moved back and forth between the processor and memory -- to massive parallel data processing, compute, and search in-place directly in the memory array.

This in-place associative computing technology removes the bottleneck at the I/O between the processor and memory. Data is accessed by content and processed directly in place in the memory array without having to cross the I/O. The result is an orders of magnitude performance-over-power ratio improvement compared to conventional methods that use CPU and GPGPU (General Purpose GPU) along with DRAM.

Target applications include image detection, signal identification, speech recognition, convolutional neural networks, recommender systems, and data mining tasks such as prediction, clustering, and classification.

