GSI Technology, Inc. to Present at the RE*WORK Deep Learning Summit

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 16, 2017) - GSI Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ : GSIT) today announced that Dr. Avidan Akerib, VP of Associative Computing BU, will present at the RE*WORK Deep Learning Summit in San Francisco. The conference will be held January 26-27, 2017. The presentation is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, January 26, and will cover a patented Associative Processing Unit (APU) that changes the concept of computing from serial data processing -- where data is moved back and forth between the processor and memory -- to massive parallel data processing, compute, and search in-place directly in the memory array.

This in-place associative computing technology removes the bottleneck at the I/O between the processor and memory. Data is accessed by content and processed directly in place in the memory array without having to cross the I/O. The result is an orders of magnitude performance-over-power ratio improvement compared to conventional methods that use CPU and GPGPU (General Purpose GPU) along with DRAM.

Target applications include convolutional neural networks, image detection, speech recognition, recommender systems for e-commerce, and data mining tasks such as prediction, classification, and clustering.

About GSI Technology

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a provider of high performance semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace and military customers. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit http://www.gsitechnology.com.