GSI Technology, Inc. to Present at the Space Parts Working Group

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - GSI Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ : GSIT) today announced that Paul D. Armijo, Jr., Director of Aerospace & Defense Business Sector, will present at the Space Parts Working Group (SPWG) in El Segundo on April 4, 2017.

The SPWG is sponsored by The Aerospace Corporation, in cooperation with the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). Now in its 46th year, SPWG is an unclassified, international forum for disseminating information to the aerospace industry and for resolving problems with high-reliability electronic piece parts for space applications.

The presentation will provide an update to the space community on the previously announced 288Mb SigmaQuad-II+™ radiation-hardened SRAM product -- the industry's highest density RadHard SRAM. A status of the progress through the rigorous Class-Q and Class-V qualification process will be given.

About GSI Technology

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a provider of high performance semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace and military customers. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit http://www.gsitechnology.com.