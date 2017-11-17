GSI Technology to Present at LD Micro 10th Annual Main Event on December 6

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 17, 2017) - GSI Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ : GSIT) today announced that Mr. Douglas Schirle, Chief Financial Officer, and Didier Lasserre, Vice President of Sales, will present at the 10th Annual LD Micro Event at 9 a.m. PT on Wednesday, December 6, 2017.

The 10th annual LD Micro Main Event will highlight many of the most influential companies in the micro-cap space including top performers from the past decade, as well as the next generation of names looking to make their mark. The conference will be held December 5-7, 2017 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, 11461 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA.

Management will be available during the day on December 6 for one-on-one meetings. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact Hayden IR at gsit@haydenir.com. A live webcast of the group presentation will be available at http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro13/gsit/. This webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. We are investors, first and foremost. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LD Micro launched ldmicro.com as a portal to provide exclusive intraday information on the entire sector, including the first pure microcap index (LDMi) which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50 million and $300 million.

About GSI Technology

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a provider of high performance semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace and military customers. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.