GSX Monitor Earns Top Rating From Industry Publication MSExchange.org

GSX Robot User Lauded as a "Killer Feature" for distributed Exchange and Office 365 environments

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Jan 5, 2017) - GSX Solutions [www.gsx.com], the leading provider of monitoring and reporting solutions for on-premises and cloud unified communications -- including Microsoft Office 365, SharePoint, Exchange, Skype for Business, BlackBerry servers, and IBM applications -- has earned a Gold Rating from industry publication MSExchange.org, the top product review rating given by the site. The GSX Robot User received accolades as a "killer feature" for IT professionals.

"It's hard to find fault with GSX Monitor," MSExchange.org published in their review, authored by MVP and recognized Microsoft Exchange expert Steve Goodman, "It meets the types of requirements that are often asked about by IT pros looking to get visibility into Office 365 or their Exchange Server environment, especially in a global environment with many interconnected features."

GSX Monitor was lauded by MSExchange.org for its Robot User, calling a "killer feature that is worthy of attention," and expressing satisfaction with its easy-to-use setup process. MSExchange.org also said the GSX Gizmo interface "makes a massive difference... and will make it very easy for global IT organizations to adopt products and streamline the Exchange and Office 365 support process."

GSX's Robot Users are small, easy-to-use scan engines that seamlessly deploy remotely and operate autonomously. They emulate the behavior of your end-users, running multi-step scenarios to access your cloud services or any on-premise application from multiple locations, alerting administrators when issues are detected. Using the GSX Robot Users to execute synthetic transactions with your critical business services provides instant insights in the quality of experience perceived by your end-user. The GSX Gizmo interface provides all of the insights and reporting features that users need to maintain the quality of service delivered to users throughout an organization.

To read the entire product review, please go to: http://www.msexchange.org/articles-tutorials/product-reviews/product-review-gsx-gizmo-and-monitor.html. To learn more about GSX, please visit: www.gsx.com

GSX Solutions is the leading provider of monitoring and reporting solutions for unified communications, whether on-premises or in the cloud, including Microsoft Office 365, SharePoint, Exchange, Skype for Business, Blackberry servers and IBM applications. A single dashboard monitors the applications themselves, as well as all components that might impact their performance, including network, identity management, security, database, load balancer, and operating system. Powerful Office 365 management tools include advanced usage reporting, enterprise class administration, and end-to-end performance monitoring.

GSX is a Microsoft Systems Center Alliance Partner, and a Microsoft Gold Partner on Messaging competency. For more product information and partner opportunities, please visit www.gsx.com

