GSX Solutions Awarded Microsoft Gold Cloud Productivity Certification for its Office 365 Monitoring Solution

GSX Monitoring solution provides exceptional user satisfaction for highest productivity on Office 365

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Jul 13, 2017) - GSX Solutions [www.gsx.com], the leading provider of monitoring solutions for messaging, collaboration, and mobility applications, today announced that Microsoft awarded the company with Gold level in Cloud Productivity competency. Already a Gold Partner in Messaging, earning Gold in both competencies is a recognition that GSX is delivering the highest level of services on Microsoft technologies. Microsoft Gold competencies certify best-in-class capabilities within specific collaborative solution areas. As a Gold Cloud Productivity competency holder GSX Solutions earns new benefits and support from Microsoft to meet the growing demand for Office 365 solutions.

GSX has been the expert in end-user experience monitoring for over 20 years. The GSX Solutions provide real-time analytics of Office 365 performance, from the end-user perspective and from different locations, to spearhead issues before they impact the business lines.

Thousands of IT departments, MSPs and CSPs use GSX's monitoring solution to keep control of their Office 365. Key features include:

Testing end-user experience in real-time from multiple locations;

Performing end-to-end service monitoring, checking every critical component impacting the service delivery, whether they are On-premises, Hybrid or in the Cloud;

Diagnosing network and connectivity latency, at the location level;

Providing a single dashboard for instant troubleshooting and to pinpoint service;

Delivery issues;

Providing Powerful Alerting System.

About GSX Solutions

GSX Solutions is the leading provider of monitoring and management solutions for messaging, collaboration, and mobility applications. At the core of GSX's mission is the end-user experience, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted service delivery. GSX Monitoring provides exceptional user satisfaction within complex on-premises, hybrid, and cloud scenarios by providing IT teams with deep insights into the user experience. GSX Management for Office 365 includes powerful usage reporting, security auditing, and enterprise-class administration. GSX is a Microsoft Systems Center Alliance Partner and a Microsoft Gold Partner. For more product information and partner opportunities, please visit www.gsx.com.

