GSX Solutions Launches Coexist, the First Monitoring Solution for Coexistence Packages

Managing Coexistence Risks Ensures a Smooth Migration and Uninterrupted User Experience

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - GSX Solutions [www.gsx.com], the leading provider of monitoring solutions for messaging, collaboration, and mobility applications, today launched GSX Coexist, the first monitoring solution to address the interoperability of IBM Domino and Microsoft Exchange services during a messaging migration. When organizations migrate from Domino to their new on-premises, cloud, or hybrid Microsoft Exchange environment, there is a period of time when users and applications exist on both platforms. The situation is a complex undertaking, requiring software packages that vendors refer to as "coexistence" to bridge the gap between the two messaging platforms. Coexistence packages are intricate, ensuring that mail and calendars flow between platforms without interruption. GSX Coexist offers the only monitoring solution providing insights into these coexistence packages.

At the core of GSX's mission is the end-user experience, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted service delivery. GSX Coexist provides real-time monitoring and alerting of the health of your Coexistence installation, leaving no surprises when mail from Domino does not make it to Microsoft Exchange or vice versa. Should mail not arrive as anticipated, GSX Coexist generates an alert so that issues can be resolved before impacting the end-user. GSX Coexist also proactively verifies that calendar "Free/Busy" requests can be successfully processed by the coexistence platform in both directions, generating alerts when requests fail.

GSX provides statistics on execution time and stores that data so that performance can be evaluated as the migration advances. GSX Coexist package is offered as a one-year subscription, pricing starts at $10k. For more information, please visit http://www.gsx.com/coexistence-migration-interoperability-domino-exchange

About GSX Solutions

GSX Solutions is the leading provider of monitoring and management solutions for messaging, collaboration, and mobility applications. At the core of GSX's mission is the end-user experience, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted service delivery. GSX Monitoring provides exceptional user satisfaction within complex on-premises, hybrid, and cloud scenarios by providing IT teams with deep insights into the user experience. GSX Management for Office 365 includes powerful usage reporting, security auditing, and enterprise-class administration. GSX is an IBM Business Partner as well as a Microsoft Systems Center Alliance Partner and a Microsoft Gold Partner. For more product information and partner opportunities, please visit www.gsx.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.